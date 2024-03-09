LM’s Janice Advances to State With Record-Setting Powerlifting Effort

The La Marque Cougars competed at the Region IV Division II Regional Championship in Colmesneil on Thursday and had an impressive outing.
Kai Janice placed 1st in the 181-weight class punching his ticket to the state meet in Abilene, TX. Not only did he place 1st with a 1740 total, but Kai is also now the regional total record holder for his division. Kai also broke the 181-weight class squat record and bench press record for Region IV Division II: squatting 700 lb and bench pressing 445 lbs.Senior Jyier Jones finished 10th in his weight-class; Junior Josh Richmond finished 8th in the 198 weight class and freshman Jaydan Roberson finished 11th.