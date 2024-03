College of the Mainland (COM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lieutenant Rodney Meyers as the interim police chief of the College of the Mainland Police Department (COM PD). His appointment comes after Police Chief Sylvia Chapa retired from the department on February 29. Meyers’ new role was effective on March 1.

The search for a new chief of police is currently underway.

To contact COM PD for emergencies, call 409-933-8599. For non-emergencies, contact 409-933-8403.