No Rocking Chair for Eugenia

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Becoming a book author wasn’t enough for League City resident, Eugenia Afanador. Nor was it enough for her to navigate through the turbulent waters of her life to complete a master’s degree and hold a decades-long career as a teacher and a licensed counselor.

Now in her early 70s, Afanador has just begun her traumatology doctorate program online with Liberty University.

Before she applied to the program, she committed to translating her first book “Marlene and Me” into her native Spanish, titled “Marlén y Yo.”

It took her about five months to translate her work, and though she has been translating from English to Spanish and Spanish to English for her work in counseling and teaching, she turned to an expert in South America to assist her with the translation of her book.

“I knew that my Spanish is 50 years old now, and language usage has changed, so I wanted to have someone work with me who could assist with using contemporary Spanish styles,” Afanador explained.

So far, she is on the road to selling numerous copies in both Spanish and English. She and her husband have attended book conferences in Virginia, Michigan, Arizona and throughout Texas and have plans to attend more.

She is working on her second book which will be more in the genre of self-help than in the combined genres of memoir, poetry and “mystical insight,” to quote the Amazon description for the English version of the first book.

“It will be about how to heal your emotional self through believing in God and His magnificence and through surrendering to God to be healed,” Afandaor shared.

She continues to work at a shelter for abused women and operates her counseling practice.

If you would like to know more about the author, her practice or how to purchase a book you can find her at https://spiritualityandbeyond.com/