Big congratulations to these outstanding Texas City High School athletes for their commitments to college or the military!
Let’s give a round of applause to these Stingaree football players:
Clyde Bruton – Texas Wesleyan University, Burleson, TX
Noah Hunter – U.S. Army
Anson Johnson – Dawson Community College, Glendive, Montana
Tyler Jones – Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches, TX
Jadan Mallya – North American University, Stafford, TX
Szyron Scott – Blinn Junior College, Brenham, TX
Evan Simmons – Wayland Baptist University, Plainview, TX