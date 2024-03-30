Will Easter Prove to be a UH Revival?

The University of Houston men’s basketball team played Duke on Friday with the chance to play in the Elite Eight on Sunday with the chance to advance to the Final Four in Phoenix on Saturday. If the Cougars won on Friday, they would face the winners of the North Carolina State-Marquette game that was played earlier on Friday evening.

Sunday: The Astros conclude their first series of the season with a 1:10pm Easter date against the Yankees. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 12:30pm with the pregame show.

To conclude what was one heck of a weekend of Houston sports, the Rockets — who had won 10 straight prior to Friday’s game at the Jazz — host the Mavericks as they continue their late season run to make the Western Conference play-in. Space City Home Network starts with the pregame show at 5:30pm, leading into the 6:00 pm start.

Monday: The Astros welcome the Blue Jays for the opener of a three-game set beginning at 7:10pm. Space City Home Network starts the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Tuesday: High school baseball begins at 6:00pm with Clear Brook at Clear Creek, Ridge Point at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Clear Lake, Manvel at Friendswood, and Brazosport at La Marque. Dickinson at Brazoswood, Hitchcock at Boling and Texas City at Santa Fe each start at 7:00pm.

Meanwhile, the high school softball slate begins at 6:00pm with Brazosport at La Marque, followed by Brazoswood at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Springs, Angleton at Friendswood, Santa Fe at Galveston Ball and Texas City at La Porte at 6:30pm.

The Rockets travel to Minnesota to face a Timberwolves team that is competing with the Nuggets and Thunder for the top seed in the Western Conference. Game time is scheduled for 7:00pm, with Space City Home Network (territorial restrictions) beginning at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Territorial restrictions on SCHN will also apply when the Astros host the Blue Jays for the second game of the series beginning at 7:10pm. The pregame show begins at 6:30pm.