Will Easter Prove to be a UH Revival?

by Brandon Williams
The University of Houston men’s basketball team played Duke on Friday with the chance to play in the Elite Eight on Sunday with the chance to advance to the Final Four in Phoenix on Saturday. If the Cougars won on Friday, they would face the winners of the North Carolina State-Marquette game that was played earlier on Friday evening.

Sunday: The Astros conclude their first series of the season with a 1:10pm Easter date against the Yankees. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 12:30pm with the pregame show.

To conclude what was one heck of a weekend of Houston sports, the Rockets — who had won 10 straight prior to Friday’s game at the Jazz — host the Mavericks as they continue their late season run to make the Western Conference play-in. Space City Home Network starts with the pregame show at 5:30pm, leading into the 6:00 pm start.

Monday: The Astros welcome the Blue Jays for the opener of a three-game set beginning at 7:10pm. Space City Home Network starts the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Tuesday: High school baseball begins at 6:00pm with Clear Brook at Clear Creek, Ridge Point at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Clear Lake, Manvel at Friendswood, and Brazosport at La Marque. Dickinson at Brazoswood, Hitchcock at Boling and Texas City at Santa Fe each start at 7:00pm.

Meanwhile, the high school softball slate begins at 6:00pm with Brazosport at La Marque, followed by Brazoswood at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Springs, Angleton at Friendswood, Santa Fe at Galveston Ball and Texas City at La Porte at 6:30pm.

The Rockets travel to Minnesota to face a Timberwolves team that is competing with the Nuggets and Thunder for the top seed in the Western Conference. Game time is scheduled for 7:00pm, with Space City Home Network (territorial restrictions) beginning at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Territorial restrictions on SCHN will also apply when the Astros host the Blue Jays for the second game of the series beginning at 7:10pm. The pregame show begins at 6:30pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

