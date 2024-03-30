Women In Industry Conference Expands Horizons for Aspiring Minds

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Managing Editor

News of the 2024 Women in Industry Conference (WIC) being sold out nearly two weeks before the doors open this Wednesday morning should not come as a surprise. After all, the previous six WIC dates widened the landscape for aspiring women looking to become part of the best-paid, in demand jobs in the Galveston County area.

The event, which will be held from 8:00 am to 2:30 pm at Galveston’s Moody Gardens Convention Center, came to fruition in 2018 when a number of local colleges, including Galveston College and College of the Mainland, teamed up to provide area woman an opportunity to receive an incise look at careers in the petrochemical, construction, avionics, biotech and IT industries.

“This was a chance to help women do away with the biases that come with getting a foot into such industries,” said Sharon Pagen, the Student Success Advisor, Technical & Professional Education at Galveston College. “It also provides them with an introduction to higher professions along with networking opportunities with their peers.”

Added Pagen,”We wanted to make sure colleges are training people in industries that will be in demand. That’s how the conference was born.”

This year, nine colleges (Alvin Community College, Brazosport College, College of the Mainland, Galveston College, Houston Community College, Lee College, Lone Star College, San Jacinto College and Wharton County Junior College) have lent their time and effort to welcome and inspire the nearly 2,000 women expected to attend the WIC.

Colleges are not the only educational institutions participating in the WIC as a number of high schools will be bringing students to attend. A number of sponsors have paid for students from the likes of Galveston ISD, Texas City ISD, Dickinson ISD, Houston ISD and others to embrace the opportunity to expand their horizons.

Schools as far as Robstown will be making the drive as well.

“It’s a great opportunity to get all these students together and give them the opportunity to talk with industry leaders, our sponsors as well as talk with each other,” said Pagen.

Each of the nine colleges participating will have a table in the vendor area for those interested in either beginning in the field or looking to make a career change.

Both the sponsors and colleges are also aware of the challenges that face some of the potential students that lack the financial wherewithal to pay for higher education.

“Every college tries to provide scholarship opportunities,” said Pagen. “Every college works with students to help them fill out the Free Application for Financial Assistance (FAFA). If it’s a high demand job, they can also go to (Texas City’s) Workforce Solutions, and they will fund people to go through our program.”

“I have witnessed firsthand the tremendous value the Women In Industry Conference delivers to high school students. Over the past several years, hundreds of Ball High School students have participated in this conference, which has served as a catalyst for their personal and professional growth. This conference provides them with inspiration and guidance as they navigate their future careers,” commented Jennifer Edenfield, CTE director at Galveston Independent School District.

One of this year’s keynote speakers is Maci Chambers, who works as a process slider at the ExxonMobil Baytown Refinery. Chambers originally graduated from the University of Houston with a bachelor’s degree in corporate communications and a minor in business. Chambers reversed career fields and found herself enthralled with the petrochemical industry.

“She is a perfect example of a woman who is succeeding in STEM after making a career change,” said Pagen.

Among the sponsors for this year’s WIC are ExxonMobil, Worley, Phillips 66, Chevron Phillips Chemical, OXY, The Chemours Company, Olin, Turner Industries Group LLC, INEOS, PCL Construction, LyondellBasell, Arkema, Shell USA, National Center for Construction Education and Research, Freeport LNG, TechLabs, DOW Chemical Company, and Workforce Solutions.

“This conference is always well received, and we are encouraging anyone interested to register as soon as possible because space is limited. The Women In Industry Conference appeals to high school girls, college students and women of all ages – U.S. military veterans, women in transition, career changers, and future employers. Our speakers are role models who demonstrate that succeeding in traditionally male-dominated careers and industries is possible,” explained Vera Lewis-Jasper, dean of technical and professional education at Galveston College.