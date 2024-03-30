FAITHFUL: EASTER AND THE HOPE OF THE RESURRECTION

By Richard Tew

Faithful Columnist for The Post Newspaper

When I met with Fr. John Rooney, pastor of St. Mary of the Expectation Catholic Church in League City Tuesday morning, we had a great conversation about Easter. Up for discussion was a bit of its history, what it is and isn’t, and why it’s the most important day of the year for Christians.

When I asked Rooney his initial thoughts on Easter, there was no hesitation or equivocation.

“Easter is absolute glory,” said Rooney. “I think that what Easter proclaims to us is one of the profound things about God. God did not desire that Jesus be crucified; that was not God’s will but God allowed it.”

Rooney said through His death “Jesus models for us His absolute trust in the Father.”

According to Britannia online, the earliest documented records show historic references to Easter by Christians in 200 BC, but notes “…the commemoration of Jesus’ resurrection probably occurred earlier.”

Many Christian faiths have a build up to Good Friday and Easter, including Palm Sunday, which occurs the Sunday before Easter, Holy Monday, Holy Wednesday and Maundy Thursday. Others simply observe Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

“The Easter event is great,” said Rooney.

We also discussed the personification of the ultimate act of humility Jesus exhibited when He took upon His shoulders, the magnanimous burden of sins of those who would believe in Him: past, present and future.

Rooney pointed out Jesus’ betrayal by Judas Iscariot, a friend of Jesus and one of the 12 disciples. Rooney points out Judas wasn’t the only one who betrayed Jesus. Peter did so on three different occasions.

“The difference between him (Judas) and Peter is that Peter didn’t fail to accept that forgiveness,” said Rooney. “That’s the message of Easter. There is no limit to how much we can be forgiven; the mercy of God. There’s no limit to God touching every situation, and bringing good and light from it. That’s what Easter proclaims.”