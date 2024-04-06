Sunday, April 7, 2024
by Brandon Williams
ABEL GARZA, JR.

FOR COMMISSIONER AT-LARGE

Abel is committed to:

  • Neighborhood Safety – including police, fire, and emergency management protocols
  • Work closely with our school administrators to ensure the safety of our students
  • Updating/replacing/repairing our city’s infrastructure
  • Support and work with Economic Development and the Texas City/LaMarque Chamber of Commerce in bringing new industry and commercial retailers to our city and
  • Work with developers to build affordable upscale housing.

Abel’s background:

  • Born and raised in Texas City
  • Attended public schools in Texas City
  • Completed college education
  • Eagle Scout
  • 37 years of Human Resources experience
  • Retired from UH Central Campus as Executive Director
  • Current Texas City Commissioner At-Large
  • Board of Adjustment Committee Member – 17 years
  • Bayou Golf Course Advisory Board Member – 23 years
  • Galveston County Animal Resources Center Advisory Board Member- 6 years; and
  • Served on the three City’s goal setting committees –

Goals 2000

Vision 2020 

Community Matters 2030.

Children:  Andrea, Anna, Victoria, and Ryan

Grandchildren: 7

