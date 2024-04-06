ABEL GARZA, JR.
FOR COMMISSIONER AT-LARGE
Abel is committed to:
- Neighborhood Safety – including police, fire, and emergency management protocols
- Work closely with our school administrators to ensure the safety of our students
- Updating/replacing/repairing our city’s infrastructure
- Support and work with Economic Development and the Texas City/LaMarque Chamber of Commerce in bringing new industry and commercial retailers to our city and
- Work with developers to build affordable upscale housing.
Abel’s background:
- Born and raised in Texas City
- Attended public schools in Texas City
- Completed college education
- Eagle Scout
- 37 years of Human Resources experience
- Retired from UH Central Campus as Executive Director
- Current Texas City Commissioner At-Large
- Board of Adjustment Committee Member – 17 years
- Bayou Golf Course Advisory Board Member – 23 years
- Galveston County Animal Resources Center Advisory Board Member- 6 years; and
- Served on the three City’s goal setting committees –
Goals 2000
Vision 2020
Community Matters 2030.
Children: Andrea, Anna, Victoria, and Ryan
Grandchildren: 7