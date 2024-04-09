Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Easily Enjoy a Taste of Tradition

by Brandon Williams
Tamales are a traditional Mesoamerican dish made of a masa dough and fillings, and then steamed in a corn husk or banana leaves. While tamales certainly are delicious, the time-consuming nature of making them may compel some to avoid preparing them at home.

This recipe for “Chicken Tamale Pie” offers the flavors of tamales in a single-pan dish. Try it, courtesy of “30-Minute Meal Prep” (Sourcebooks) by Robin Miller.

Chicken Tamale Pie

Serves 4

1 (8.5 -ounce) box corn muffin mix (such as Jiffy)

1/3 cup milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 large egg

2 teaspoons taco seasoning

1/2 cup corn, canned, fresh or frozen (thawed if frozen)

2 cups shredded, cooked chicken

1 cup red enchilada sauce, divided

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese, or a blend of cheddar and Jack, or Mexican cheese blend

Fresh cilantro leaves (whole or chopped) for serving

1. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Coat a 9-inch pie plate or oven-safe skillet (such as cast iron) with cooking spray.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the corn muffin mix, milk, butter, egg, and taco seasoning. Fold in the corn. Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan, and smooth the surface. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until a wooden toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean or with moist bits clinging to it.

3. Meanwhile, in a large skillet or saucepan, combine the chicken and 3/4 cup of the enchilada sauce. Set the pan over medium heat and warm the mixture through.

4. Using the end of a wooden spoon or spatula, poke holes all over the cornbread in the pan. Pour the remaining enchilada sauce into the holes. Top the cornbread with the chicken mixture. Top with the cheese.

5. Bake for 5 minutes, until the cheese melts.

6. Top with fresh cilantro, and serve. 

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

