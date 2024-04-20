Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 70 degrees. Water colors changing with the wind and weather. The best bite conditions this week will be on the late incoming tides for the jetty and surf. Plenty of redfish of varying sizes everywhere. More stingrays, sheepshead, black drum, small speckled trout, and crabs caught along the jetty with an occasional pompano or shark. The surf is producing black drum, gafftop, stingrays, and bigger sharks with some fish breaking off lines. East Bay and the Texas City Dike have been steady producing drum, gafftop, small trout, and redfish. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: FAIR. 74 degrees. Portions of the bay are off colored due to influx of freshwater from upstream. East shoreline still producing speckled trout. Northwest corner of the bay holding speckled trout, a few slot redfish, and keeper black drum. Best bite here is on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. April showers bring May flowers. If you get the opportunity to go out in some decent weather, take advantage of it as the good days are numbered this time of year. Decent water clarity up by Barnett and Scotts Bay. Decent tide movement if you can get away from a front. Trout are scattered on reefs in 3-5 feet of water on reefs being caught on WACky shad XL in the showtime color and live shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish are on a rock and reef pattern being caught on gulp shrimp new penny color and live shrimp under a popping cork. Sheepshead and black drum are mixed in with the redfish eating the same baits. Flounder are being found on points with tide movement being caught on gulp jerk baits. Need safe, ready weather reports and be prepared for anything. Also, wear your kill switch. It could save your life! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 75 degrees. Winds have limited open bay fishing, but those wading are finding fair numbers of speckled trout on artificial lures. Boat anglers fishing near drains with live shrimp are catching black drum, the occasional redfish, and a few speckled trout, and flounder. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Surface water temperature 74 degrees. Water clarity is good for the majority of East Galveston Bay. Good numbers of trout and few redfish on shell beds in the 2-3 feet with ¼ ounce jig heads with Wac Attack straight tails in chartreuse, and Monkey Milk as well as marker 54 Glide Shrimp, under a 1-2 feet leader and a Fish Smack Popping Cork. As in previous weeks, if you catch a fish, powerpole down and fan cast the entire area, as we have been picking up several fish in close proximity. If you get into an area and do not see bait activity, make a few casts, and move on, as our experience has been, if you find good amounts of bait the fish are close by. If you fish late afternoons, the bull redfish are chasing bait going down the South shoreline right before dark and will stretch your line if you are looking to battle one for a while. Spring is here, and fishing will continue to heat up as the water warms and the fronts blowing thru become less prevalent. If you are looking to get out on the water and beat the crowds, now is the perfect time to make it happen. Until Next Time. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC.

Galveston Bay: SLOW. 75 degrees. West shoreline action is heating up for catches of keeper black drum and speckled trout on live shrimp. Anglers throwing soft plastics are doing well on trout. Rock groins along the ship channel holding black drum, a few redfish, and some speckled trout. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 75 degrees. Waders are beginning to land some nice fish with live natural baits. Open bay reefs producing scattered speckled trout on soft plastics. Those throwing bait around structure catching black drum, a few redfish, and some speckled trout, along with gafftop. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water stained; 66 degrees; 0.49 feet above pool. Water stained but slight signs of clearing up on the south end of the lake. White bass have spawned out as they are being caught with firm, empty sacks being caught in swim baits and small spins imitating shad. Largemouth bass are holding tight to structure and docks being caught on worms and grubs. Gar are still plentiful in the creeks being caught on rattle traps and cut bait. Catfish are heating up with the presence of shad showing up at the bullheads heavily in the morning. Crappie are being caught in 8-14 feet of water on brush piles being caught with small plastics and hand tied jigs. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: FAIR. 75 degrees. Galveston jetties producing a variety of black drum, sheepshead, slot redfish, and speckled trout on live shrimp. Those fishing heavy tackle are finding jack crevalle, sharks, bull redfish, and a few oversized black drum. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Freeport: SLOW. 72 degrees. Fishing has been steady for trout, redfish, sheepshead, drum, and flounder around the San Luis Pass. Bastrop Bay, Christmas Bay, Chocolate Bay and the west end of Galveston Bay have been good on trout, gafftop, redfish and drum using shrimp under a popping cork. The Freeport Harbor has been steady with sheepshead, drum and redfish free lining shrimp with a split shot. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: GOOD. 72 degrees. Typical April fishing with the bite improving now that winds are blowing out of the south, and there is a good stretch of weather in the forecast. Drift in the morning with shrimp under a popping cork, then wade in the afternoon for catches of trout and redfish. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.West Matagorda Bay: GOOD. 72 degrees. Typical April fishing with the bite improving now that winds are blowing out of the south, and there is a good stretch of weather in the forecast. Drift in the morning with shrimp under a popping cork, then wade in the afternoon for catches of trout and redfish. Redfish catches continue in shallow water on cut mullet. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.