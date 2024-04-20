Leslie Ann Oakley Hoover of Dallas, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2024. 

She was born in Port Arthur, Texas, to her parents Leslie and Anna Oakley.

Leslie moved with her family to Texas City, Texas, as a young girl, and called it her permanent home until retirement. It was there that she met her high school sweetheart and loving husband of 54 years, Douglas. After obtaining her degree in Pharmacy from the University of Texas at Austin, she practiced pharmacy for over 40 years before retiring to enjoy traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

During her career, Leslie touched many lives and made many friends in the community. She always had a smile on her face and spent the extra time needed with all of her patients. She was highly-regarded as a friendly, respected, and dedicated professional.

Although she had a successful career, Leslie’s greatest passion in life was undoubtedly her family. She spent endless hours loving, caring for, spoiling, worrying about, and helping her parents, sister, husband, son, daughter-in-law, grandkids, and many extended family and friends. She truly wanted to do nothing else in life, and it showed on a daily basis. She could never get enough of any of it, and she will always be loved and dearly missed for it. `

Leslie is survived by her son, Brook, his wife Kimberly, and their children Reed and Emory, all of Fairview, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas; father, Leslie; mother, Anna; and sister, Cherri Lynn Oakley.

At her request, a private ceremony was held.

Donations may be made in her honor to the charity of your choice.