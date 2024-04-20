Sunday, April 21, 2024
John David Pugh, age 80 of Alvin, Texas, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 14, 2024 at his home. 
John David was born June 28, 1943, in Evergreen, Alabama and was a resident of Alvin for the last 13 years. He served as the pastor of Christian Heritage Church in La Marque, Texas, and other churches in Alabama. He taught school in Century, Florida and in Texas City ISD for 18 years before retiring. John is preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Agnes Pugh; brother, Donnie Pugh and brother in law, Ed Stringer.

John is survived by his wife of over 56 years, Karen Pugh; children, Jeffrey Pugh, Rhonda Stokes (Gary), John Dale Pugh (Michelle), and Rachel Loren; sisters, Betty Jean Janes (Larry) and Peggy Stringer; brother, Ronnie Pugh (Lisa); sister in law, Jaime Pugh; grandchildren, Johnna (Destinee), Dakota, Gavin, Navada, Karen Loren (Blake) Edie, Hazel, John Gabel, and Elizabeth; great grandchildren, Brayden and Charlotte; along with numerous extended family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Faith Community Church (620 East House Alvin, Texas 77511).

Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511, (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net

