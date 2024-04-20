Remembering Our Friend, Daniel Leggett

By Brandon C. Williams & Ruth Ann Ruiz

Managing Editor & Features Editor, The Post Newspaper

There is no good way to say goodbye to someone who passes on, especially when they are a friend.

Daniel Leggett was a friend to everyone. Your heart instantly connected with him. As someone who chose not to wallow in pity over his health, Daniel used the combination of art and determination to go from being on full disability to emerge as a popular mural and driftwood artist.

With turtles and fish and flowers and swirls along with paintings of all the sea life in the area, he adorned the spaces where he was commissioned to paint. He could be found on weekends at local art markets selling his latest creation. His work brightened many people’s lives.

We at The Post Newspaper were introduced to Daniel just as we were being introduced to the storytelling that Ruth Ann Ruiz brought to our publication in early 2021. Upon learning of his passing this week, that introduction feels like our way to give flowers to a man who was deserving of them.

Those who had the experience of knowing Daniel spent the latter part of this week displaying their bouquets of love and remembrance on social media. It was through social media that Daniel’s garden of friends continued to grow over the past few years, and even if it were just a simple “hello” or a moment of conversation, Daniel Leggett’s garden grew exponentially.

Perhaps the best way to assure Daniel lives on beyond his work is to simply live our lives as he did. That means filling ourselves with love and appreciating who we are and where we are in this time. That means maintaining a smile and seeing each other the way we saw Daniel and the way Daniel saw us: as an unconditional friend.

Thank You, Daniel for being the inspiration that you will always be seen as. We will carry the baton of love for you now.