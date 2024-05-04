Bite of Big Apple Awaits Astros 

The Astros will wrap up their weekend set against the AL West rival Mariners on Sunday before taking off to New York to begin a series with the Yankees on Tuesday.

Sunday: The Astros conclude their homestand with a 1:10 pm date against the Mariners. Space City Home Network will start coverage at 12:30 pm with the pregame show.

Monday: The Texas City High School Cheerleader will hold their annual banquet at Doyle Center beginning at 6:00 pm.

Tuesday: Future Texas City High School tennis players will be on the court when Blocker Middle School’s tennis players take on Freeport and Angleton, with the latter playing the role of host at 4:00 pm.

The Astros open a swing out east when they meet the Yankees beginning at 6:05 pm. Space City Home Network will start with the pregame show at 5:30 pm. The game is also going to be nationally telecast on TBS’ Tuesday Night Baseball.