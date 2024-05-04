Bite of Big Apple Awaits Astros 

Sunday, May 5, 2024
by Brandon Williams
The Astros will wrap up their weekend set against the AL West rival Mariners on Sunday before taking off to New York to begin a series with the Yankees on Tuesday.

Sunday: The Astros conclude their homestand with a 1:10 pm date against the Mariners. Space City Home Network will start coverage at 12:30 pm with the pregame show.

Monday: The Texas City High School Cheerleader will hold their annual banquet at Doyle Center beginning at 6:00 pm.

Tuesday: Future Texas City High School tennis players will be on the court when Blocker Middle School’s tennis players take on Freeport and Angleton, with the latter playing the role of host at 4:00 pm.

The Astros open a swing out east when they meet the Yankees beginning at 6:05 pm. Space City Home Network will start with the pregame show at 5:30 pm. The game is also going to be nationally telecast on TBS’ Tuesday Night Baseball.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

