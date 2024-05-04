FHS Has 17 Student-Athletes Sign their National Letter of Intent

By Friendswood ISD Athletics Department

On Wednesday, May 1, Friendswood High School (FHS) proudly recognized 17 outstanding young women and men who have chosen to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level. These young people have showcased their dedication, talent, and hard work, earning them the opportunity to compete at the next level.

Emmie Ratcliff, a well-decorated water polo player achieved several honors while at FHS. A Captain, 1st Team All-District, All-District MVP, and Offensive Player of the Year. Additionally, she was named to the 2023 All-Greater Houston Water Polo 1st Team, All-Region First Team, All-Region Offensive Player of the Year, and received an Honorable Mention for the All-State team. Ratcliff will be attending Washington and Jefferson College to play Water Polo.

Paul Podrebarac has been a multi-sport athlete since he was four years old. In Water Polo, Podrebarac is a force to be reckoned with in the water. His ability to leverage his background in hockey, as well as his discipline from being in band, make him a versatile player with great awareness in the water and on the ice. Podrebarac said he is excited to continue his academic and athletic career while representing the Connecticut College Camels next year in water polo.

Talon Welch has been swimming for 12 years. He has been part of one of the more successful eras in Swim and Dive at FHS and will continue his athletic career by competing at the collegiate level in that same sport. Welch will be attending Southwestern University in the Fall and will major in Biology.

Savannah Bolden, a devoted student-athlete, has achieved every goal she has set for herself, making her family, friends, and FHS incredibly proud. Bolden’s commitment to her work, both in and out of the classroom, has always been unwavering. As she embarks on the next chapter of her life, Savannah will continue with that same mindset as a weightlifter at LSU Shreveport.

Landon Unverzagt has been kicking the soccer ball since he could walk, and started playing with Space City Futbol Club when he was 3. He is following his father’s footsteps and is playing for the same coach and school his father played! Unverzagt set this goal and achieved it! His dedication to practice and training with his father has always been a priority and we wish him well as he attends West Texas A&M.

Reagan “RK” Rudolph is an accomplished multi-sport athlete with a very notable high school career across several sports. In soccer, Reagan was a four year starter and was an integral part of a state semi-final team her freshman year. A 3-year letter winner in football, she became the first female varsity football player at FHS, serving as a kicker, including a 70/73 success rate on extra points! In cross-country, she and her team were state qualifiers and additionally was a 2-year letterman in track. Rudolph will be attending Saint Leo University to play soccer.

Brock Foster is set to continue his athletic career at the University of Houston. Throughout his time at FHS, Foster was named to the 1st Team All-District and the 1st Team All-Galveston County teams, reflecting his status as one of the top players in the region. His excellence was further recognized when he was awarded the Texas 5A Ford Player of the Week and now holds the single-game passing record at FHS, a testament to his remarkable talent as a quarterback.

Peyton Adams has enjoyed a lot of success in his baseball career at FHS. In 2022, he was a member of the State Finalist team and 2023 was recognized as the District Offensive MVP and named as a 2nd Team All Galveston County member. Adams will be attending the University of Texas at San Antonio in the fall. He is committed to play baseball for the Roadrunners, while he pursues his undergraduate degree in Finance.

Houston Rhodes, an FHS baseball player, is currently serving as captain on this year’s playoff-bound team. In 2022, Rhodes earned his first varsity letter in baseball and was a member of the State Runner-Up team. A year later, he was named to the second Team All-District and received an Honorable Mention for the All-Galveston County awards. Houston will attend the University of St. Thomas to play baseball and major in business.

Kyle Lockhart, a pitcher and outfielder, will attend Cisco College in Cisco, Texas, as a two-way player pursuing a degree in business. Lockhart has been an FHS baseball player for four years, three of those on Varsity. He has received many awards during his time, including a 2022 22-5A District Honorable Mention, a 2022 22-5A State finalist, a 2023 Varsity Captain, and the 2023 All District Utility MVP.

Blake Encarnacion has been a member of the FHS baseball program the past four years. Off the field, he has been involved with the HOSA organization as well as the Student Council. Encarnacion is currently a captain of this year’s outstanding team and plans to pursue a Health degree while attending the University of Nebraska.

Ayden Pearcy is a standout baseball player. Versatile in many positions throughout his career, Pearcy continually does what it takes to benefit his team. Off the field, he is involved in our PALS program mentoring kids in FISD. He has been a captain for 2 years and will be attending Alvin Community College to play baseball and begin his major in Business.

Raymundo “Ray” Vazquez has persevered through a lot as a three-year letterman. He is one of the best teammates/players a coach could ask for. Vazquez’s perseverance will serve him well as he continues to play baseball at the next level and in life. He is attending Hill College on a full scholarship for baseball and plans to major in kinesiology.

Cali Frangente has committed to cheer at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Cali was a two-year UCA All-American and varsity cheer captain. While at Friendswood Junior High, Friendswood High School, and All-Star Revolution, Frangente earned seven NCA national champion titles, UIL gold and silver champion titles, and a summit champion title.

Holland Morales, UCA All-American and a 2023-2024 Varsity cheerleading team captain, has committed to the University of Texas San Antonio. She will take her skills and talents that contributed to FHS’s UIL State Champion and 2X NCA National titles with the hopes of earning more titles at the next level.

Landon Davis has been a super diverse athlete on our campus. A four-year letter winner in lacrosse and also a three-year letter winner in football. Davis’s presence in both of these programs has been beyond influential in their successes. He will be attending Elmhurst University to play Lacrosse and pursue a degree in Exercise Science.

Justin Pesek has been an integral part of our Lacrosse program’s rise to prominence. From young player to now a seasoned veteran, Pesek has shown his leadership on and off the playing field. He has earned Honorable Mention All-District, was a THSLL All-Star member, and was FHS’s offensive player of the year and recognized by his team as captain. Pesek will be attending Emmanuel University to play Lacrosse and major in Pre-Law.

FHS and the entire athletic community extend their heartfelt congratulations to these 17 athletes and wish them continued success in their academic and athletic endeavors.