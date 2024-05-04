Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 72 degrees. Water levels are high from the strong south winds. The best bite conditions this week will be on the tide changes for the jetty and surf. Plenty of redfish of varying sizes everywhere. More stingrays, sheepshead, black drum, small speckled trout, and crabs caught along the jetty with a couple jack crevalle and sharks. The surf is producing black drum, gafftop, stingrays, and bigger sharks mostly off Boyt and Rettilon roads. People are using live shrimp under a popping cork, dead shrimp, and squid. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: FAIR. 75 degrees. Just as conditions were improving the massive influx of freshwater will shut down the bite again. There should be some good speckled trout action, if you can stay ahead of the push. Fish in the areas around Dow’s Reef. The upper bays may hold some black drum and redfish, regardless of the off-colored freshwater. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Redfish are being caught on live shrimp and an assortment of plastics in the shallows at the mouths of marshes in low tides and in the backwaters on high tides. The WACky shad XL in the showtime color has been producing very well. Trout have been in 2-6 feet of water on scattered oysters on the flats with live shrimp under a popping cork and the WAC Assassin in the purple passion color. Drum and sheepshead are scattered in the flats and right to the rocks being caught in live shrimp under a popping cork. A lot of water is flowing through the lake, so be careful and be prepared. Always wear your kill switch. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 76 degrees. Trout should be found around Hanna’s Reef, Elm Grove Reef, and Pepper Reefs if, and that is a big if, you can stay ahead of the freshwater. South shoreline is fair for the waders with catches of trout, redfish, and black drum. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Surface water temperature 76 degrees. Water clarity is normal for East Galveston Bay, with the further East you travel the more stirred up the water is. With the high tides and strong south and southeast winds we battled this week we were limited to fishing close to the shoreline over scattered shells and back in the back lakes to hide from the wind the best we could. As in previous weeks, if you see active bait the fish are close by. Anchor or Power pole down and fan cast the entire area, as this week we were able to catch multiple limits of trout from just a couple of small areas. If you get into an area and do not see bait activity, make a few casts, and move on, as our experience has been, if you find good amounts of bait the fish are close by. This week we have thrown 1¼ ounce jig heads with Wac Attack straight tails in Monkey Milk, topwaters, as well as marker 54 Glide Shrimp, under a 1-2 foot leader and a Fish Smack Popping Cork. The popping cork with shrimp setup was the top performer for our fishing clients this week resulting in some of the most aggressive bites of the year. We also managed to catch several over the slot Redfish this week in the same areas, as well as some nice flounder. Spring is finally here, and fishing is continuing to heat up as the water warms and the fronts blowing thru become less disruptive. If you are looking to get out on the water and beat the crowds, now is the perfect time to make it happen. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC.

Galveston Bay: SLOW. 75 degrees. Depending upon the wind direction, the west shoreline will be good for speckled trout, redfish, and black drum. Open bay wells could be affected by the freshwater entering the bay. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 78 degrees. This bay will gather momentum, as the freshwater pushes the fish. Wade anglers are doing well with artificials and live croakers for speckled trout. Boat anglers finding good numbers of trout and drum along the Causeway Bridge. San Luis Pass seeing a push of trout coming in from the gulf. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water stained; 66 degrees; 0.46 feet below pool. A lot of water is flowing through the lake, so be careful and be prepared. White bass begin schooling soon and will be easy pickin’s on humps and submerged sand bars. Largemouth bass are hanging tight to structure being caught on worms and grubs. Catfish are being caught on dead shad. Crappie are tight to structure in 8-14 feet of water being caught on snap jigs. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: FAIR. 76 degrees. Look for the speckled trout run, as the freshwater pouring into the bay from the rivers pushes the fish south. Fish near Swan Lake and the Galveston jetties for the best bite. Still some big black drum being caught off the dike and good numbers of legal drum being caught off the jetties, along with slot redfish and keeper trout. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The Texas City Dike and Moses Lake tidal gate remains on fire as of late with people catching sheepshead, black drum, small speckled trout, and redfish with an occasional jack crevalle run. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Freeport: SLOW. 72 degrees. Heavy winds and high tides so fishing has been moderate to fair. Target trout, redfish and drum in the cuts and back lakes with shrimp under a popping cork. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: GOOD. 70 degrees. Rain and high winds are in the forecast. A few redfish and drum being caught in the back lakes in protected water. Wade fishing is a good approach while the winds are high. Wade anglers are starting to have success for trout, some redfish and the occasional flounder with croaker. Few catches of trout drifting with the winds allow. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.West Matagorda Bay: GOOD. 70 degrees. Rain and high winds are in the forecast. A few redfish and drum being caught in the back lakes in protected water. Wade fishing is a good approach while the winds are high. Wade anglers are starting to have success for trout, some redfish and the occasional flounder with croaker. Few catches of trout drifting with the winds allow. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.