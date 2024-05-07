A Spiritual Rite of Passage

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

St. Patrick Church in Galveston was filled to standing room only Sunday at noon Mass as 17 children ages seven and up reached another milestone in their journeys as Catholic individuals. They received the Holy Eucharist for the first time.

There was another service earlier in the morning on Sunday with a total of close to 50 children who participated in both services.

The children had prepared for this day for two years by attending classes and retreats, according to Sister Betty Kalu, religious education director for Holy Family Parish of Galveston and Bolivar.

Though the children attend classes with religious education teachers, Sister Betty emphasized that parents are the primary and first teachers of their children. Parents are a child’s first source of guidance.

Celebrating what is commonly called First Holy Communion seems like an end to a lot of work, but it is not an ending, it is a prelude to what can become a lifelong commitment as a Catholic.

Sister Betty Kalu prepared for our readers an explanation of the Catholic Sacrament of the Holy Eucharist and the significance of the child’s First Holy Communion.

A Look at the Significance of the Sacrament of the Holy Eucharist by Sr. Betty Kalu, HHCJ

“There is a special advantage for those who receive the Sacrament of the Holy Eucharist. The Sacrament of the Holy Eucharist is a special meal in which the bread and wine offered at the Holy Mass, becomes the body and blood of Jesus Christ. Sometimes, it is called Holy Communion to emphasize on the fact that it is a meal of unity.

Through the Eucharist we celebrate Jesus’ love for us, as God sent his only Son to die for our sins on the cross. Jesus gave himself to us at the last supper when “he took a loaf of bread and when he had given thanks, he broke it and gave it to his disciples saying;” This is my body, which is given for you. Do this in memory of me.” (Luke 22:19).

At the same time, he took a cup after giving thanks, he gave it to his disciples saying; “Drink from it all of you, for this is my blood which is poured out for you and for many for the forgiveness of sins Do this in memory of me.” (Matthew 26:27).

Through the Eucharist, we commemorate the Paschal mystery of Christ’s death and resurrection. Indeed, the eternal Father took flesh and became truly human to live among us. This is why the Eucharist has both the divine and human elements. The Eucharist embodies the real, substantial presence of the risen Christ. At the same time, it is a primary source of support and strength for us. At Mass, when a priest holds up the bread and wine, it should be for us a sacred time, a moment to thank God for making Himself available to us.

The Eucharist is not only the transformation of the Bread and wine, but also the transformation of people, the Church, into the body and blood of Christ. The Eucharist is such a powerful source of strength and grace in our lives.

In a nutshell, the Eucharist is the greatest sacrament “Sacrament of all Sacraments.” (Catechism of the Catholic Church #211).

So, as we congratulate our candidates who have received their first Holy Communion and share in the benefits of this paschal sacrifice at Holy Family Parish Galveston Bolivar, we encourage them to continue to live their faith. Know today that Jesus has come to you in a special way. May He become your daily light and guide. I pledge you to be what you receive all the days of your life.