Calling all future Cougar football stars! Is your child ready to hit the gridiron and learn the fundamentals of football? Sign them up for the La Marque High School Little Coogs Football Camp! Taking place on May 29 and 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the LMHS Auxiliary Field, this camp is perfect for incoming 2nd-6th graders for the 2024-2025 school year.

Led by our expert coaches, campers will receive top-notch instruction in a fun and supportive environment. They’ll learn essential skills, drills, and techniques to take their game to the next level while making new friends and building teamwork.

Registration is open now! Secure your child’s spot by signing up at the link below. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity for your little athlete to train like a Coog! #LittleCoogsCamp #FutureFootballStars #LMHSFootballRegistration link: https://bit.ly/4bBW0