Leaping Lizards!!!

By Brandon C. Williams
The Post Newspaper Managing Editor
One of Galveston’s green geckos along with Mardi Gras Beads leaped across the ocean and won an honorable mention along with several other Coastal Texas photos taken by our beloved Features Editor
We are excited to announce, that our Features Editor, Ruth Ann Ruiz was just announced as an international award-winning photographer with the 23rd edition of the Julia Margaret Cameron Award for Women Photographers.
Her work will be exhibited in Barcelona Spain in July 2025.