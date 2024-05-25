Saturday, May 25, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsLifestylePets Adopt A Pet From Galveston County Animal Resource Center
Pets

Adopt A Pet From Galveston County Animal Resource Center

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

ADOPTION DETAILS
*The Animal Resource Center is operating this week by appointments. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please
call or email us at arc@gchd.org. Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
PET-OF-THE-WEEK COSTS
Adoptions include rabies vaccination, neutering and microchipping. Senior citizens can adopt a senior pet for only $20.
To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to arcpets.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County animal resource center, 3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Dear Frankie: Dance Debacle

Dear Frankie: Falsely Accused

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are...

Dear Frankie: Why Would Someone Take Their Life?

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are...

Dear Frankie: Camping

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close