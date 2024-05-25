ADOPTION DETAILS
*The Animal Resource Center is operating this week by appointments. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please
call or email us at arc@gchd.org. Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
PET-OF-THE-WEEK COSTS
Adoptions include rabies vaccination, neutering and microchipping. Senior citizens can adopt a senior pet for only $20.
To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to arcpets.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County animal resource center, 3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City.
Adopt A Pet From Galveston County Animal Resource Center
