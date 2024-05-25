Free professional development lectures at UHCL Pearland this summer

The University of Houston-Clear Lake (UHCL) Pearland is excited to announce a series of free professional development lectures open to the public. These sessions, led by industry experts and seasoned professionals, aim to provide valuable insights, strategies, and tools for enhancing leadership skills, career development, and personal growth.

The lectures will take place every Friday from May 31st to August 2nd, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the UHCL Pearland campus, located at 1200 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX 77581. Whether you want to navigate ethical challenges in your organization, pivot towards your ideal career path, foster innovation, lead through change, or explore the impact of artificial intelligence on society, there is something for everyone in this diverse lineup of topics.

To secure your spot at these FREE professional development lectures, please register for each session using the provided link. Seating is limited, so early registration is recommended to guarantee your place. Invest in your professional development and personal growth by joining us at UHCL Pearland for these informative and enlightening lectures. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from industry experts and network with like-minded professionals.