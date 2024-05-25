Brenda and the Bible: I FALL TO PIECES

Dear Readers, I don’t have to tell you that our world is really being shaken up! And I believe we should keep ourselves informed because the old saying, “what you don’t know can’t hurt you,” is a lie … what we don’t know is stealing, killing, and destroying us! But we need to know the truth. “My people perish for lack of knowledge,” is true but the wrong knowledge can have the opposite effect. So, I want to encourage you to fall to pieces in the right way and be built up in truth. I’m resurrecting this column from many years ago, it’s one of my favorites. Without sounding too much like a country and western song, I ran into an old friend of mine the other day. It was my first “serious” Bible stowed away for safekeeping. That is because it is now held together with a rubber band. The cover is cracked, the binding is taped and many of the pages have frayed, and a few have fallen out. There are others just like it throughout the world, but this one is mine. It wasn’t my first Bible, but it was the first one that I loved. I think it was my mother who gave me my first copy when I was four or five. It was this cute tiny palm-size version. (Never mind I couldn’t read yet. It had some cool pictures.) There’s no telling what happened to that book. I probably traded it for Silly Putty, Match Box racing cars, or some other valuable commodity at the time. Now I won my next Bible in Sunday school for perfect attendance. I still have it. The front cover has a picture of Jesus holding a little lamb. This “trophy” probably sat on my bookshelf in between Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys through the teen years. And bless his heart, my dad gave me a couple more in the “wander” years hoping I would crack them open from time to time. (Thank you, Jesus, for praying parents!!!!! And grandparents, family, friends! And sometimes complete strangers.) Because waaaaaay back, I heard the Truth, and a seed was planted in my heart and one day I let go of pride and humbled myself. By faith, I called out to Jesus for help, and He answered with grace, which is when I was reborn in the Spirit by the power of His Holy Spirit. (John Chapter 3.) But the first seed, the Gospel (good news), was planted with a Word.

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He (Jesus) was in the beginning with God. All things were made through Him, and without Him, nothing was made that was made. In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shines in the darkness and the darkness did not comprehend it.” John 1:1-5 “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth.” John 1:14

Even though the Apostle John is literally speaking of when God took on a human form, I can testify to the fact that when you read the Bible with your heart, and with the intention of getting to know God and not just about Him, then the Word will take on flesh. Jesus is alive and He will become more real to you. He’ll speak to you from the pages, and His words will become written on your heart as you spend time and come to know Him. I don’t remember starting out with a set schedule of when I was going to read my first “serious” Bible. The only plan I had was to become intimate with God, and I knew I would find Him there. Some days I would read a few verses, sometimes more. But I went after God with all I had! Fully committed. Determined that nothing was going to stop me and everything, and person, would have to take a back seat! Let me stop here and say that religion teaches behavior modification, but true Christianity is about transformation. Gradually, things began to change, and I began to change, as I started renewing my mind and parallel my life to follow Him as much as possible. Not out of some sense of religious duty, or obligation, but rather out of love. As I began to experience a growing awareness/perception of His unconditional love for me.

You will do anything to please someone when you are in love with that person. That’s precisely what Jesus said, “If you love me, you will keep my commandments” He wasn’t giving an order, He was simply stating a truth. And remember under the new convenience there are only two commandments. Knowing the goodness of God causes me to repent (change my mind) and interact with Him in a personal relationship. We have spent many lunches together (sit and read the word or think about something I read), His Holy Spirit speaks to my heart throughout the day about things in my life, small or big, (and He is always ready to counsel me when I choose to get quiet and listen.) He is never far from my mind because I try to keep Him there. The “trials” of life seem like only small matters now settled out of court as I begin to live out His instructions day to day. Impossible situations suddenly become possible, and hope begins to build on top of seemingly hopeless situations. Again, I’m not professing to do things perfectly and I’m not being boastful in myself, but I am confident in Him. The Bible is full of good seeds, it is God-breathed and Holy Spirit-inspired. Within these pages is the power to transform any person’s life who is willing to plant the word in their heart, keep it covered by speaking it out loud, and give it time to grow up and bear fruit. But first, you have to start, and then comes hope, and then faith, and then it produces results. There are always steps to victory. The scriptures show that the kingdom of God is like a seed. The Word has to be planted in your heart, and growth comes in stages, first the blade, then the ear, then the full corn in the ear. There are stages, but eventually, a time of fruitfulness and maturity will come. I don’t understand how, but I know it works. I don’t understand how you can put a tiny seed in the ground and have an entire stalk of corn come up with ears of corn on it and reproduce a hundredfold. “For the earth brings forth fruit of itself. First the blade, then the ear, after that the full corn in the ear.” Mark 4:28 You know, it’s a peculiar thing but as that old Bible began to fall apart, I started becoming whole in soul and body. On May 20, 2010, I presented myself with another new Bible, and under the heading marked “Occasion” I inscribed these words… “I loved the first one to pieces.”

“So is the kingdom of God, as if a man should cast seed into the ground and should sleep, and rise night and day, and the seed should spring up and grow up, he knows not how.” Mark 4:26-27

