Saturday, May 25, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home News TWIA to Send Biennial Report to State Legislature
News

TWIA to Send Biennial Report to State Legislature

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

The TWIA Board’s Legislative & External Affairs Committee met on May 21 to plan the Association’s Biennial Report to the Texas Legislature.

The Committee reviewed material from Association staff and provided direction on proposals to be included in a draft report to the Board for further consideration. The Committee also requested that staff provide additional information on some topics for consideration at a future Committee meeting, including options to modify the requirement related to the appointment of judges presiding over cases of litigated TWIA claims and potential statutory changes to allow the Association to pay claims from non-catastrophe years with premium and other revenue earned in a subsequent year.

The Biennial Report must be submitted to the Texas Legislature, the Insurance Commissioner, and the Sunset Advisory Commission in the year before a legislative session. By statute, the report must include:

  • Any proposed changes in the laws relating to the regulation of TWIA,
  • A statement of the reasons for the changes, and
  • Any information regarding TWIA operations or procedures that is requested by the Texas Department of Insurance to be addressed in the report.

The most recent TWIA Biennial Report, published in 2022, is available on TWIA’s website.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Digging Around so Kids can Splash Around

New ‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign Begins for Texas

Phelan Has Priorities, But Only If He’s Speaker 

FHS seniors who have made the commitment to serve our country

The TWIA Board of Directors met in Austin on May 7 for...

Dozens of Local Counties Impacted By Weekend Floods

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close