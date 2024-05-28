Friendswood’s bid to advance to the 5A, Region III finals ended as the Mustangs fell to Lake Creek in the decisive third game at Cy Falls High School on Friday night. Trailing 9-1 entering the bottom of the seventh, the Mustangs rallied behind a grand slam from Luke Vegas and had the tying run at the plate before the Lions ended the threat. Congrats to coach Cory Benavides, his staff, and the players for making Friendswood and Galveston County proud.
