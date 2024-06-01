Sunday, June 2, 2024
DISD Announces Summer Meal Schedule

by Brandon Williams
Summer is here, and so are free meals for kids in our community!  No need to worry about hunger when school’s out. Dickinson Independent School District is thrilled to announce our Summer Meal Program, available to all children 18 and under, regardless of whether they’re DISD students or not. Because every child deserves a nutritious meal to fuel their summer adventures! ☀️

Mark your calendars: June 3-27 and July 15-25, Monday to Thursday. Remember, we’re closed on Fridays.

Join us at one of our two convenient locations within DISD, which have slightly different dates and serving times. Please read closely:

 Bay Colony Elementary School 

 June 3-27 & July 15-25 (only operating Mon – Thurs)

 Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

 Lunch: 11:10 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

 Dickinson High School

 June 3-20 (only operating Mon – Thurs)

 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

 Lunch: 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

 All meals are prepared by our dedicated Dickinson ISD Food and Nutrition Services team, served in the cafeteria, and are to be enjoyed on-site. If you have questions or need more info❓ please reach out to our FNS department at 281-229-6012.

Let’s ensure every child has the fuel they need to make this summer unforgettable! 

Summer Meals Menus can be found on the Food and Nutrition Services webpage -> https://www.dickinsonisd.org/page/cn.menunutrition

*Meal site schedules are subject to change. Please call to confirm dates, times, and meal service details. For more information, parents should visit SummerFood.org

