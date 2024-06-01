FAITHFUL: BOLES REFLECTS ON FAITH AND COMMUNITY THROUGH SERVICE IN LAW ENFORCEMENT

By Richard Tew

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer/Columnist

While I’ve known him, Bennie Boles has been active in his community.

In 2008, when I began covering news in the Deer Park area, Boles was involved with both community service organizations like the Rotary Club and his church as a pastor. He was also a chaplain for the Deer Park Police Department. He would go on to become a chaplain for the La Porte Police Department where he is now the assistant police chief of the patrol bureau.

Boles, a Knoxville, TN native says his journey to faith in Jesus started through an afterschool program hosted by Youth of Knoxville Evangelists known as “Y.O.K.E.” He describes his faith influence at home as being limited to Easter and Christmas celebrations.

Through Boles’ friendships with members of the Y.O.K.E group, he was invited to become involved with a youth group in a local church.

“Somewhere along those lines, I ended up accepting Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior,” said Boles. “I really got on fire with God at that point. I actually led a couple of my friends to the Lord.”

In high school, Boles joined the ROTC and was a member for three years. From that experience, he took an interest in the military. At 17, he enlisted in the Army where he served for four years.

“I really wanted to serve my country,” said Boles.

Stationed at Ft. Hood near Waco, Boles would get eventually get involved with Trinity Worship Center in neighboring Copperas Cove. It was during this time that he rededicated his life to Jesus and began an active church life. He says he met his wife Christina shortly after. She hails from Pasadena which would eventually bring Boles to the Gulf Coast region.

Boles says he would eventually serve in several roles within his new church as a youth minister, associate and then lead pastor. He would ultimately become a police chaplain and later become a police officer. He would earn a bachelor’s and master’s degree along the way.

As we talked about his years as both a police chaplain and now in administration, Boles reflected back on his time as a police chaplain and the valuable role a chaplain serves for police and staff. He says these days there’s more of an atmosphere of openness for officers and staff to talk to others and get support during difficult times in their lives. In addition to chaplains, there are employee assistance programs where both officers and staff can seek support for challenges they may be facing.

Boles notes police departments in years past fostered a much more “keep it to yourself” way of thinking.

“There was not the perception to say ‘you know what, I’m struggling with this call,'” said Boles. “As a chaplain, I’d get the phone calls and just really give them an outlet to talk about it.”

To listen to my interview with Bennie Boles, check out our YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iRUN0oB0vTk

Photo cutline: La Porte Assistant Chief of Police Bennie Boles. Photo courtesy of Bennie Boles.