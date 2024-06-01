Welcome Back, Beach Band!

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Galveston Beach Band will take the summer stage once again at the Sealy Pavilion, 900 24th St., in Galveston starting Tuesday, June 4. The band will begin its 96th season of providing family-friendly entertainment, according to Director Robert Gray.

Joining the band as a vocalist will once again be the lovely Karenna Lee. Leslie Watts with her soothing Southern voice will share nostalgic readings from Galveston’s history at a midpoint in each evening’s show.

If you are passionate about love songs, the band will be playing a series of love tunes on June 11. If you love detective television shows and movies, the band will be performing selections from well-known detective television series and movies on June 18.

Gray promises to bring the arrangements of former University of Houston Band Director Bill Moffit to Galveston.

“Moffit gave the Galveston Beach Band about 40 of his arrangements, and we will have a show dedicated to his work,” Gray shared.

This show will be on June 25.

All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. There is no charge to attend, and you can bring your own food, drinks, children and grandchildren, and youngsters can bring their sidewalk chalk, their bubbles, and other items that amuse children in a quiet, family-friendly manner.

Here’s the schedule for summer 2024:

– Tuesday, June 4

– Tuesday, June 11

– Tuesday, June 18

– Tuesday, June 25

– Wednesday, July 3 (Fourth of July celebration)

– Tuesday, July 9

– Tuesday, July 16

– Tuesday, July 23

– Tuesday, July 30

– Tuesday, August 6

– Tuesday, August 13

You can find the band on social media at: https://www.facebook.com/GalvestonBeachBand. Following the band’s Facebook page is the best way to stay informed should any concerts be canceled due to weather.