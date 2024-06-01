Sunday, June 2, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsCommunityEntertainment Welcome Back, Beach Band!
Entertainment

Welcome Back, Beach Band!

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comment

By Ruth Ann Ruiz
The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Galveston Beach Band will take the summer stage once again at the Sealy Pavilion, 900 24th St., in Galveston starting Tuesday, June 4. The band will begin its 96th season of providing family-friendly entertainment, according to Director Robert Gray. 

Joining the band as a vocalist will once again be the lovely Karenna Lee. Leslie Watts with her soothing Southern voice will share nostalgic readings from Galveston’s history at a midpoint in each evening’s show.

If you are passionate about love songs, the band will be playing a series of love tunes on June 11. If you love detective television shows and movies, the band will be performing selections from well-known detective television series and movies on June 18.

Gray promises to bring the arrangements of former University of Houston Band Director Bill Moffit to Galveston. 

“Moffit gave the Galveston Beach Band about 40 of his arrangements, and we will have a show dedicated to his work,” Gray shared. 

This show will be on June 25. 

All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. There is no charge to attend, and you can bring your own food, drinks, children and grandchildren, and youngsters can bring their sidewalk chalk, their bubbles, and other items that amuse children in a quiet, family-friendly manner. 

Here’s the schedule for summer 2024:

– Tuesday, June 4

– Tuesday, June 11

– Tuesday, June 18

– Tuesday, June 25

– Wednesday, July 3 (Fourth of July celebration)

– Tuesday, July 9

– Tuesday, July 16

– Tuesday, July 23

– Tuesday, July 30

– Tuesday, August 6

– Tuesday, August 13

You can find the band on social media at: https://www.facebook.com/GalvestonBeachBand. Following the band’s Facebook page is the best way to stay informed should any concerts be canceled due to weather.

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

An Entertaining Blast From The Recent Past

Dear Frankie: Coin Catastrophe

Feliz Cinco De Mayo

Dear Frankie:Artistically Challenged

Bluebonnets, Hill Country, and another Texas’ Novel

Dear Frankie: Leaving Home

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close