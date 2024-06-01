Sunday, June 2, 2024
Pets

Galveston County Animal Resource Center

DOG OF THE WEEK

Meet Masha (A036348), a playful 2-year-old German Shepherd who loves splashing around in the puppy pool and hanging out with our volunteers. She’s incredibly sweet and has a heart full of love. Masha is eagerly waiting for her forever home. Come on in and meet her!

CAT OF THE WEEK
Give a big hello to Emi (A036878) who is a spayed Short Hair Bobtail with a vibrant Calico coat. She is a little over two years old, a bit timid and a lot loving. She has been Combo tested Negative for FeLV and FIV and was a lady for her manicure. Say hello to her, offer some pets and attention – the purrs and biscuit paws will start. A calm home with her special family is her dream. She is the definition of cuteness from her peach-colored nose to her short tail puff.

Emi is not telling if she is a Japanese Bobtail or a local variation, Emi means “beautiful blessing” and Calico bobtails are believed to bring good fortune to their homes. Is this little doll the kitty you’ve been dreaming of? Come and meet Emi today.
ADOPTION DETAILS
Emi and Masha will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday June 2nd – June 8th, 2024.

*The Animal Resource Center is operating this week by appointments. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
PET-OF-THE-WEEK COSTS

Adoptions include rabies vaccination, neutering and microchipping. Senior citizens can adopt a senior pet for only $20.

To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to arcpets.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County animal resource center, 3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City. Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Leave a Comment

