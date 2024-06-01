Celebrate the arts in the charming League City Historic District during the White Linen Night Art Event on Saturday, June 8, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Wear white to beat the heat and stroll the streets of the Historic District while enjoying live music, artists at work, and local food & drinks. The League City Historical Society will have both the One Room Schoolhouse Museum and Barn Museum open for tours, the ice cream cart full of cool treats, member artists with art displays, vintage vehicles lining the street, and the League City Folk Association presents live music playing and seating on the lawn. For information, call 281-554-2994.
