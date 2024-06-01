Sunday, June 2, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsCommunityFood TCISD Announces Summer Meal Program Schedule
Food

TCISD Announces Summer Meal Program Schedule

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

We’re excited to share that TCISD will once again provide complimentary breakfast and lunch to our students and their younger family members who still need to be in school.

June Schedule

All school cafeterias will serve meals except Calvin Vincent, Woodrow Wilson, and ITC Monday through Thursday. LMHS, TCHS, and local community centers are also open on Fridays.

Monday through Friday

Breakfast: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Lunch: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Locations: La Marque High School, Texas City High School, Carver Center, Nessler Center and Sanders Center

Monday through Thursday

Breakfast: Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Lunch: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Locations: Guajardo Elementary, Hayley Elementary, Heights Elementary, Kohfeldt Elementary, Roosevelt-Wilson Elementary, Simms Elementary, Levi Fry Intermediate, Blocker Middle School and Giles Middle School

🔹July Schedule🔹

The only school cafeterias serving meals in July are LMHS and TCHS. Local community centers are also open Monday through Friday in July.

Monday through Friday

Breakfast: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Lunch: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Locations: La Marque High School, Texas City High School, Carver Center, Nessler Center and Sanders Center

All meals are complimentary for children and school-aged students who have yet to start school. We can’t wait to see you there!

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Santa Fe ISD FREE Summer Meals

DISD Announces Summer Meal Schedule

Southern Style Cooking From the Comfort of Home

How to build a better burger

Slide these sandwiches into meal plans

A Great Breakfast for Mother’s Day

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close