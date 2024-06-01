TCISD Announces Summer Meal Program Schedule

We’re excited to share that TCISD will once again provide complimentary breakfast and lunch to our students and their younger family members who still need to be in school.

June Schedule

All school cafeterias will serve meals except Calvin Vincent, Woodrow Wilson, and ITC Monday through Thursday. LMHS, TCHS, and local community centers are also open on Fridays.

Monday through Friday

Breakfast: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Lunch: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Locations: La Marque High School, Texas City High School, Carver Center, Nessler Center and Sanders Center

Monday through Thursday

Breakfast: Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Lunch: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Locations: Guajardo Elementary, Hayley Elementary, Heights Elementary, Kohfeldt Elementary, Roosevelt-Wilson Elementary, Simms Elementary, Levi Fry Intermediate, Blocker Middle School and Giles Middle School

July Schedule

The only school cafeterias serving meals in July are LMHS and TCHS. Local community centers are also open Monday through Friday in July.

Monday through Friday

Breakfast: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Lunch: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Locations: La Marque High School, Texas City High School, Carver Center, Nessler Center and Sanders Center

All meals are complimentary for children and school-aged students who have yet to start school. We can’t wait to see you there!