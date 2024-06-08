Monday, June 10, 2024
Pets

Adopt a Pet

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

DOG OF THE WEEK
Meet Triumph (A035154), a resilient 2-year-old Pointer mix with a heart full of love. He had a rough start, suffering from an embedded collar and hair loss. After lots of care and healing, Triumph is now healthy and full of energy. Despite being with us for 205 days, he remains hopeful and eager for his forever home. Triumph is ready to fill your life with joy and adventure. Come on in and meet him!
CAT OF THE WEEK
Big a hello to Sheila (A036626), a spayed Domestic Short Hair with a dilute tortoiseshell coat. Sheila is a little over two years old, Combo Negative for FeLV and FIV, beautiful and and friendly. Nature went all out on Sheila – soft tones of blue, silver, gray and pale peach with a patch of white on her chest. Look for the peach blaze on her brow and a few white toes on her peachy paws. Sheila spent her first few weeks at GCARC hiding rolled up in her blanket with rare peaks out with her captivating green eyes. Sheila has now come out to play, flirt, act silly, and show off her unique beauty. Saunter on in and ask to meet Sheila. She is waiting for that special family to come and take her to her forever home.
ADOPTION DETAILS Triumph and Sheila will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday June 11th – June 14th, 2024.

*The Animal Resource Center is operating this week by appointments. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please

call or email us at arc@gchd.org. PET-OF-THE-WEEK COSTS

Adoptions include rabies vaccination, neutering and microchipping. Senior citizens can adopt a senior pet for only $20.

To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to arcpets.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County animal resource center, 3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City. Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on

www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

