Baseball

Galveston College names Ryne Edmondson head baseball coach

by Brandon Williams
GALVESTON, Texas (June 3, 2024) – Galveston College announced the hiring of the Whitecaps’ new head baseball coach, Ryne Edmondson, who brings a fresh and strategic vision to steer the college’s baseball program toward an exciting future of
competitive excellence.
Edmondson, a native of Chandler, Arizona, has served as GC’s assistant coach for the past three years, most recently under former Whitecaps Head Coach Brian Reinke, who stepped down after a successful season to spend time with his family in West Texas.
“I’m excited to take the reins from Brian Reinke and continue to build upon the foundation that he has established,” said Edmondson. “Galveston College has a rich and successful history in its baseball program, and I’m eager to build upon the
achievements of our recent season. From the moment I moved from Arizona to Texas, I knew I wanted to make Texas my permanent home. Since I arrived on the island, that feeling has only grown stronger. Galveston absolutely feels like home.”
This season, under Reinke’s tutelage, Edmondson helped lead GC to a 34-25 record, which included a third-place finish in the Region 14 South Conference and a trip to the NJCAA Division I Region 14 Tournament. The Whitecaps went 3-2 in the regional
competition before falling to eventual regional champion, Blinn College. In addition, GC had eight All-Conference selections and two All-Region selections under the leadership of Reinke and Edmondson this season. “I’m proud of our players and coaching staff for the successful season we accomplished this year,” said Edmondson. “I plan to build on our achievements by focusing on three key areas: academic success, on-field performance and our relationship with the community.”
In his three years of coaching at GC, the Whitecaps have made two Region 14 Tournament appearances.

“Ryne is a good fit for Galveston College, the Whitecaps baseball program and our community,” said GC Athletic Director, Kelly Raines. “He has learned a lot and has seen success in his three seasons as an assistant coach at Galveston College. Ryne has done a great job in the recruitment and development of our players, which is evident in the team’s recent success, and All-Conference and All-Region selections.” Edmondson joined the Whitecaps in fall 2021 as an assistant baseball coach after
graduating from the University of Houston, where he played collegiate baseball as an outfielder and was progressing towards a master’s degree in Global Retailing. Before UH, he studied and played baseball at Houston Baptist University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology. Prior to HBU, he played baseball at Cisco College, a NJCAA Region 5 member, and earned an associate degree. For more information about the Galveston College Whitecaps baseball program, rosters
and season schedule, visit https://www.gcwhitecaps.com/landing/index.

