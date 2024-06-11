Texas City FFA team showed incredible skill & precision at the State Ag Clays Tournament!

What a fantastic day at the State Ag Clays Tournament! Our Texas City FFA team showed incredible skill and precision.

In the Sporting Clays event, the top scores were:

Nate Hudnall with a 93, Lane Marburger with a 92. Hope Walker led the ladies with an 86. Jr. FFA team member Sam Tello also scored an impressive 86

Congrats to the top scores in Trap: Nate Hudnall with a 92, Terry Anglin with a 91, and Kacylnn Hawkins with an 87.

In Super Sporting: Terry Anglin with a 91, Ryan Pope with a 90, and Alex Gray with a 90.

Congrats to each member of the team.