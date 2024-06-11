Go, TCHS Cheer Team. This week at camp was a huge success. A massive congratulations to our NCA All-Americans: Alaina Travis, Melanie Surovik, and Payton DeLaGarza. The varsity team rocked it with a superior rating, the STUNT Safe Award, Technical Excellence Award, and 2 spirit sticks! The JV team shined with an excellent rating and 2 spirit sticks. And let’s not forget our spirited mascot who also earned a spirit stick. We are so proud of all your hard work and dedication! Keep up the amazing spirit, TCHS!
TCHS Cheer Team. This week at camp was a huge success.
15