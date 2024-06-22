Saturday, June 22, 2024
On The Field For June 23-June 25

by Brandon Williams
After concluding with the American League pennant-contending Orioles, the Astros will get a break of sorts when the Rockies, currently last in the National League West, begin a series here on Tuesday night.

Sunday: The Orioles and Astros complete their weekend set with a 1:10 pm start. Space City Home Network starts coverage with the pregame show at 12:30 pm.

Monday: The area’s girls’ high school sports coaches converge in Arlington for the annual conference that begins today and runs through Thursday.
Tuesday: After an off-day, the Astros welcome the Rockies to Minute Maid Park at 7:10 pm. Space City Home Network starts the pregame show at 6:30 pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

