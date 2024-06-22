The Post Newspaper Sports

Friendswood has a new girls’ basketball coach. Drew Spencer comes from Gregory-Portland, where he won 128 games and sported a winning percentage of 70%. Spencer was also named Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ girls basketball coach of the year.

Dickinson senior Carl Berneathy participated in the USA Weightlifting Nationals in Pittsburgh, Pa. where he finished first in his session and eighth overall with a combined total of 462 lbs.

In his first seven games since being called up to Double-A Bowie, Baltimore Orioles prospect and Clear Creek alum Matthew Etzel recorded eight hits and five stolen bases. A 10th-round pick of the Orioles in the 2023 MLB Draft, Etzel, who played collegiately at Southern Mississippi, has been considered by MLB Pipeline as one of the draft’s top surprises.