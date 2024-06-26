Around The Area

Check out Dickinson’s newest resident, “Smilin’ Al,” a wooden alligator taking a selfie carved by Della Meredith Chainsaw Carvings and commissioned by Keep Dickinson Beautiful. This talented artist turned a dead oak tree into a fun art that our residents and visitors can appreciate. Smilin’ Al can be seen near the 2800 Block of 45th Street near the intersection at Highway 3.

La Marque

The City of La Marque announced that Mahan Park and Highland Bayou Park are open after both received flooding during Tropical Storm Alberto last week. However, fishing holes #1 and #3 remained closed as of Monday morning.

La Marque Parks Board Vice Chairperson Tonia Rene Griffin and La Marque Head Librarian Amy Miller shined during the city’s Juneteenth Gala, which also celebrated La Marque being named an All-American City.