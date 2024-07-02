Community Calendar

Lemonade Lagoon will host the Gateway to the Farmer’s Market at the Mall of the Mainland on Saturday, July 6, 2024, from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm. Vending opportunities (food, craft, and farm) are available for our new craft and farmers market. If you are interested, please PM me. We are looking for local artists, crafters, food trucks, and farm produce. Come join us! For information, call 816-808-9011.

Galveston County

County Commissioners meet every other Monday of every month – July 8, 2024, 9:30 am at County Courthouse, 722 Moody, Galveston

Dickinson

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month – July 9, 2024, 7:00 pm at City Hall, 4403 State Highway 3.

Galveston

City Council meets the last Thursday of every month — July 25, 2024, 1:00 pm at City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 823 Rosenberg

Hitchcock

City Commission meets the third Monday of every month – July 15, 2024, 6:30 pm at City Hall, 7423 State Highway 6.

La Marque

City Council meets the second Monday of every month – July 8, 2024, 6:00 pm at City Hall, 1109-B Bayou Road

League City

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month – July 9, 2024, 6:00 pm at City Council Chambers, 200 West Walker St.

Santa Fe

City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of every month, — July 11, 2024, 7:00 pm at City Hall, 12002 State Highway 6.

Texas City

City Commissioners meet the first and third Wednesday of every month, – July 15, 2024, 5:00 pm at City Hall, 1801 9th Avenue North.

Other Events Throughout the Area (All subject to change)

Galveston County Food Bank Mobile Distribution

-July 3, 2024, 4:00 pm, Moody Early Childhood Center, 1110 21st Street, Galveston. For information, call (409) 945-4232.

Galveston County Food Bank Mobile Distribution

-July 5, 2024, 8:00 am, Strong Tower Ministry, 7801 Burns Street, Hitchcock. Registration begins at 7:30 pm. For information, call (409) 945-4232.

Kemah Farmers Market at Toucan Alley

-July 5, 2024, 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Toucan Alley, 609 Bradford Ave., Kemah. Join us for a weekly producer-only farmers market! Shop for local produce and other amazing homegrown items. including some local artisan creations. Call 832-425-8772.

Friday Docent Tours

-July 5, 2024, Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe, Galveston. Hosted by Galveston Railroad Museum. Join Railroad Museum docents on a tour of the museum. Tours are free with admission to the museum, but space is limited to the first 20 tourists. For more information, visit www.galvestonmuseum.com.

F3 Recurring Saturday Workout

-July 6, 2024, 6:30 am to 7:30 am, Hometown Heroes Park, 2105 Dickinson Rd., League City. Always free, rain or shine. Men’s workout group grounded in Faith, Fellowship, and Fitness. Visit f3nation.com for more information. All fitness levels are welcome. Push yourself with 60 minutes of goodness with the option of a breakfast burrito afterward. Park at the right-hand side of the parking lot.

Galveston County Food Bank Mobile Distribution

-July 6, 2024, 8:00 am, Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 1725 Highway 3, Dickinson. Registration begins at 7:30 pm. For information, call (409) 945-4232.

Galveston County Food Bank Mobile Distribution

-July 6, 2024, 8:00 am, St. Thomas Church, 18300 Upper Bay Road, Nassau Bay. For information, call (409) 945-4232.

Sunday Worship at First Baptist Church

-July 7, 2024, 10:45 am to 12:00 pm, First Baptist Church, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 2000, Texas City. Join us on Sundays for a blended worship service and relevant teaching from the word of God. Children are welcome in our adult service or our Children’s Ministry Program. Our Children’s Ministry Team plans weekly kids’ worship service for newborns through sixth grade through fun games, hands-on activities, and engaging videos. Call 409-986-4950.

Bay Area Farmers Market

-July 7, 2024, 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, Parking Lot of Baybrook Mall, 500 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood. Join us every Sunday, YEAR ROUND, in the Baybrook Mall parking lot between Sleep Number Bed and Fidelity Investments and in front of Total Wine! Visit the Bay Area Farmers Market’s Facebook page for more information.

Bubble Market (Vendor Market)

-July 7, 2024, 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, Bubble Market, 604 Kipp Street, Kemah. A new Sunday pop-up fun market at a fun family and pet-friendly venue. Come hang out at Kemah’s Bubble Jungle Beer Garden and shop with your local vendors. Games, swings, music, food trucks, dog water bowls, and more…COME ON OUT. Call 346-644-8519.

Weekly Burger Night at VFW Dickinson

-July 8, 2024, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, VFW Dickinson Memorial Post 6378, 5204 Highway 3, Dickinson. Hamburgers or cheeseburgers, fries and dessert, $7. Onion rings are available for an additional charge. Extra patties for $2 extra. For information, call 281-337-4952.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

-July 8, 2024, 6:00 pm. The Santa Fe Chapter of T.O.P.S. meets weekly at 6:00 pm. Please contact Judy at 832-524-0115 or Chris at 281-468-3787.

Galveston County Food Bank Mobile Distribution

-July 9, 2024, 8:00 am, Lighthouse Christian, E. Bay Shore Drive & 27th Street, San Leon. For information, call (409) 945-4232.

Galveston County Food Bank Mobile Distribution

-July 9, 2024, 9:30 am, Bay Vue UMC 1411 TX-87, Bacliff. Registration begins at 8:30 am. For information, call (409) 945-4232.

Story Hour at Mae S. Bruce Library

-July 9, 2024, 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, Mae S. Bruce Library, 13302 6th Street, Santa Fe. Join the Children’s staff at Santa Fe’s Mae S. Bruce Library for a fun hour of reading and discovery for youths ages six and under. The event is weekly. Call 409-925-5540.

Tinker Tuesdays

-July 9, 2024, 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, La Marque Public Library, 1011 Bayou Road, La Marque. Enjoy some fun games and crafts. Supplies provided. Ages 5 through 12. Call 409-938-9270.

New Directions Meeting

-July 9, 2024, 6:00 pm, Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway, Webster. New Directions is a singles group for ages 55+. There will be a potluck dinner which may include guest speakers or group activities. For information, call Margarita at 832-715-9658.

Different Strokes for Different Folks

-July 9, 2024, 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm, 12043 15th Street, Santa Fe. Weekly Overeaters Anonymous meeting. Doors open at 4:30 pm and will close at 6:00 pm. For information, call Linda at 409-457-9517 or Laura at 281-507-4968.

Send your Community Calendar information including event, date, time, and contact person to editorial@thepostnewspaper.net.