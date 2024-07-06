Claywell, Dustoff Crew Members Await Long Overdue Honor

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Managing Editor

Local resident J. Richard Claywell served this nation during the Vietnam War in one of the most dangerous roles, one that will be one step closer to being honored this week.

Claywell was a medic for the US Army’s aeromedical unit, nicknamed “Dustoff,” which evacuated more than 900,000 people out of harm during the war. Many of those were rescued in some of the most intense actions imaginable while putting their lives on the line every time they took off.

This week, the Congressional Gold Medal will hold committee meetings in Congress. From there, the motion to pass the honor will go to the House, which is expected to overwhelmingly pass the bill. It will then take up to two weeks for President Joe Biden to sign the bill and officially give the Dustoff Association its long-overdue recognition.

The bill unanimously passed the Senate in May. Texas Senator John Cornyn (R) and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (D) were the original cosponsors of the bill (H.R. 1015), which has already obtained the necessary 67 cosponsors. The bill will need similar supermajority support in the Senate.

Dustoff crews consisted of two pilots, a medic, and a crew chief. Day and night, Dustoff crews — which were always unarmed — answered the call to duty despite a 1 in 3 chance they would make the ultimate sacrifice. The Dustoff units were formed in 1964 and continued flying into danger until the end of the war in April 1975.

Claywell flew with the 236th Medical Detachment in Da Nag. Daily, Claywell and his Dustoff crew would be in the air within two minutes of the mission horn sounding off. Facing constant small arms fire, Dustoff crews would pick up wounded American soldiers in the jungle. Crews would identify landing zones via smoke grenades. Most of the time, they would have to hoist the rescued troops since they were unable to properly land.

The risk was intense. Nearly 5,000 American helicopter pilots and crew, many of them Dustoff crews, were killed in action.

“Fly the Mission” was the motto of Dustoff crews. It is time for these brave men and women to finally receive the honor so denied them over the years. With many Vietnam veterans passing away each day, the moment to highlight Dustoff crew members grows shorter and shorter.

You can help take H.R. 1015 to a successful conclusion by calling your representative in the House. Please do your part to help honor Claywell and the rest of his Dustoff crew members.