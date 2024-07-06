Saturday, July 6, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsCommunity Claywell, Dustoff Crew Members Await Long Overdue Honor
CommunityEventsNewsVeterans

Claywell, Dustoff Crew Members Await Long Overdue Honor

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Managing Editor

Local resident J. Richard Claywell served this nation during the Vietnam War in one of the most dangerous roles, one that will be one step closer to being honored this week.

Claywell was a medic for the US Army’s aeromedical unit, nicknamed “Dustoff,” which evacuated more than 900,000 people out of harm during the war. Many of those were rescued in some of the most intense actions imaginable while putting their lives on the line every time they took off.

This week, the Congressional Gold Medal will hold committee meetings in Congress. From there, the motion to pass the honor will go to the House, which is expected to overwhelmingly pass the bill. It will then take up to two weeks for President Joe Biden to sign the bill and officially give the Dustoff Association its long-overdue recognition.

The bill unanimously passed the Senate in May. Texas Senator John Cornyn (R) and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (D) were the original cosponsors of the bill (H.R. 1015), which has already obtained the necessary 67 cosponsors. The bill will need similar supermajority support in the Senate.

Dustoff crews consisted of two pilots, a medic, and a crew chief. Day and night, Dustoff crews — which were always unarmed — answered the call to duty despite a 1 in 3 chance they would make the ultimate sacrifice. The Dustoff units were formed in 1964 and continued flying into danger until the end of the war in April 1975.

Claywell flew with the 236th Medical Detachment in Da Nag. Daily, Claywell and his Dustoff crew would be in the air within two minutes of the mission horn sounding off. Facing constant small arms fire, Dustoff crews would pick up wounded American soldiers in the jungle. Crews would identify landing zones via smoke grenades. Most of the time, they would have to hoist the rescued troops since they were unable to properly land. 

The risk was intense. Nearly 5,000 American helicopter pilots and crew, many of them Dustoff crews, were killed in action. 

“Fly the Mission” was the motto of Dustoff crews. It is time for these brave men and women to finally receive the honor so denied them over the years. With many Vietnam veterans passing away each day, the moment to highlight Dustoff crew members grows shorter and shorter.

You can help take H.R. 1015 to a successful conclusion by calling your representative in the House. Please do your part to help honor Claywell and the rest of his Dustoff crew members.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Texas Chamber Of Commerce Leaders Convene On Galveston Island

DISD Welcomes New Superintendent, Dr. Rebecca Brown

Community Calendar

In Memoriam, June 24-June 30

Exciting Staff Organization At Hitchcock ISD

Around The Area

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close