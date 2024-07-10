Friday, July 12, 2024
DECLARATION OF LOCAL DISASTERFOR THE CITY OF SANTA FE, TEXAS

WHEREAS, the City of Santa Fe, Texas, is under imminent threat
of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property
resulting from Hurricane Beryl, which could impact the coastal and
inland areas of Galveston County, Texas, with extreme rainfall, storm

surge, flooding, elevated tides, high wind speeds, and impacted utili-
ties; and

WHEREAS, I, as the Mayor of the City of Santa Fe, Texas, I have
determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate
the suffering of the people and to protect or rehabilitate property and
for other disaster mitigation, response, or recovery; and

WHEREAS, the Texas Disaster Act of 1975, as amended, codi-
fied as Chapter 418 of the Texas Government Code, authorizes the

presiding officer of a political subdivision to declare a local state of
disaster;
NOW THEREFORE, it is hereby ORDERED by the Mayor as the
presiding officer of the City of Santa Fe, Texas, in accordance with

the authority of the Texas Disaster Act of 1975, including without limi-
tation, Section 418.108 of the Texas Government Code, that:

1.) a local state of disaster is hereby DECLARED for the City of
Santa Fe, Texas;
2.)
3.)

this Declaration activates the Galveston County Emergency Man-
agement Plan;

this Declaration activates the recovery and rehabilitation aspects
of all applicable local or interjurisdictional emergency management
plans and authorizes the furnishing of aid and assistance under
this Declaration and the preparedness and response aspects of the
plans are activated as provided in the plans;
4.)
in accordance with Section 418.108(b) of the Government Code,
this Declaration may not be continued or renewed for a period of
more than seven (7) days except with the consent of the City Council
of the City of Santa Fe, Texas;
5.)
this Declaration shall be given prompt and general publicity and
shall be filed promptly with the City Secretary of the City of Santa
Fe, Texas;
6.)
7)

this Declaration shall take effect immediately from and after its is-
suance.

Citizens are encouraged to follow all guidance given by the City
of Santa Fe, Galveston County, the State
of Texas and the National Weather Service.
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED, this 8″ day of
July, 2024.
Brandon Noto, Mayor
City of Santa Fe, Texas

