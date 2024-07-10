DECLARATION OF LOCAL DISASTERFOR THE CITY OF SANTA FE, TEXAS

WHEREAS, the City of Santa Fe, Texas, is under imminent threat

of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property

resulting from Hurricane Beryl, which could impact the coastal and

inland areas of Galveston County, Texas, with extreme rainfall, storm

surge, flooding, elevated tides, high wind speeds, and impacted utili-

ties; and

WHEREAS, I, as the Mayor of the City of Santa Fe, Texas, I have

determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate

the suffering of the people and to protect or rehabilitate property and

for other disaster mitigation, response, or recovery; and

WHEREAS, the Texas Disaster Act of 1975, as amended, codi-

fied as Chapter 418 of the Texas Government Code, authorizes the

presiding officer of a political subdivision to declare a local state of

disaster;

NOW THEREFORE, it is hereby ORDERED by the Mayor as the

presiding officer of the City of Santa Fe, Texas, in accordance with

the authority of the Texas Disaster Act of 1975, including without limi-

tation, Section 418.108 of the Texas Government Code, that:

1.) a local state of disaster is hereby DECLARED for the City of

Santa Fe, Texas;

2.)

3.)

this Declaration activates the Galveston County Emergency Man-

agement Plan;

this Declaration activates the recovery and rehabilitation aspects

of all applicable local or interjurisdictional emergency management

plans and authorizes the furnishing of aid and assistance under

this Declaration and the preparedness and response aspects of the

plans are activated as provided in the plans;

4.)

in accordance with Section 418.108(b) of the Government Code,

this Declaration may not be continued or renewed for a period of

more than seven (7) days except with the consent of the City Council

of the City of Santa Fe, Texas;

5.)

this Declaration shall be given prompt and general publicity and

shall be filed promptly with the City Secretary of the City of Santa

Fe, Texas;

6.)

7)

this Declaration shall take effect immediately from and after its is-

suance.

Citizens are encouraged to follow all guidance given by the City

of Santa Fe, Galveston County, the State

of Texas and the National Weather Service.

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED, this 8″ day of

July, 2024.

Brandon Noto, Mayor

City of Santa Fe, Texas