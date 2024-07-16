Congratulations to our Dickinson High School Cheer team for a successful UCA Camp this year! Congratulations to the following award winners and honorees.
Camp Awards
2nd JV Camp Dance, 2nd Varsity Dance, 2nd JV Band Chant, 2nd Varsity Band Chant, 1st JV Overall Gameday, 1st Varsity 1st Overall Gameday, Big Al Mascot Mushy
LEADERSHIP AWARD
All-American
Cailyn Nguyen, Mackenzie Muir, Carter Murphy, Elyssa Rangel, Selena Trevino, Scottye Burrel, Emily Johnson, Emma Forte, Ameia Hill, Kailey Gould, Gabrielle Ballou, Reagan Jarvis, Pepper Brown, Tahlyn Mobley, Jade Oliphant.
Jump Princess and Queen
Princess- Cailyn Nguyen. Queen- Kailey Gould
Pin-It Forward Recipients
Tahlyn Mobley, Jade Oliphant, Gabrielle Ballou, Journey Robinson, Reagan Jarvis
UCA Staff Nominations
Reagan Jarvis, Pepper Brown, Tahlyn Mobley, Olivia Perrill, Jade Oliphant