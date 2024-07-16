Wednesday, July 17, 2024
by Brandon Williams
Congratulations to our Dickinson High School Cheer team for a successful UCA Camp this year! Congratulations to the following award winners and honorees.

Camp Awards 

2nd JV Camp Dance,  2nd Varsity Dance, 2nd JV Band Chant, 2nd Varsity Band Chant, 1st JV Overall Gameday, 1st Varsity 1st Overall Gameday, Big Al Mascot Mushy

 LEADERSHIP AWARD

All-American

Cailyn Nguyen, Mackenzie Muir, Carter Murphy, Elyssa Rangel, Selena Trevino, Scottye Burrel, Emily Johnson, Emma Forte, Ameia Hill, Kailey Gould, Gabrielle Ballou, Reagan Jarvis, Pepper Brown, Tahlyn Mobley, Jade Oliphant.

Jump Princess and Queen

Princess- Cailyn Nguyen. Queen- Kailey Gould

Pin-It Forward Recipients

Tahlyn Mobley, Jade Oliphant, Gabrielle Ballou, Journey Robinson, Reagan Jarvis

UCA Staff Nominations

Reagan Jarvis, Pepper Brown, Tahlyn Mobley, Olivia Perrill, Jade Oliphant

