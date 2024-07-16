Wednesday, July 17, 2024
STEPHEN HAISLER RHODES

After a brief illness, Stephen Haisler Rhodes, age 61, son of Carol J. and the late Allen F. Rhodes, passed away on July 6, 2024, in Sugar Land, Texas. 

He was born in Houston, Texas, on July 4, 1963, attended San Marcos Military Academy, and graduated from Texas A&M Galveston with a degree in Marine Transportation. Bechtel Global Corporation currently employed him as a Logistics Specialist in Sugar Land, Texas.  Stephen is a Christian and is now with God.

Like his father, at an early age, he developed an intense love for the sea, sailing, and seafood. He is survived by his partner Silvia Palacios of Sugar Land, Texas; his mother Carol J. Rhodes of Texas City, Texas; aunt & uncle Kathy & Kenneth Radde of Meridian, Texas; aunt & uncle E.C. Henley & Edwin Rhodes of Athens, Georgia; plus numerous cousins and close friends.

A service is being planned and his cremated remains will be scattered in the Bay at a later date.

