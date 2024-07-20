Gateway to the Gulf Market local artists, makers, bakers, and farmers food and drinks

Monday, July 22, 2024
Come out to the Gateway to the Gulf Market at 5:00 pm on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Texas City’s Mainland City Centre. We had a great market for July, and we are ramping up for August. We have so many new vendors coming out and some great old friends. Come visit us and see what we have. August and September will be evening markets to beat the heat. Come out and enjoy some food and drinks and shop till you drop. We have some awesome local artists, makers, bakers, and farmers.

