Astros Welcome Dodgers to Minute Maid

Finally, home after opening the second half of the season on the road, the Astros meet the Dodgers for a weekend set beginning Friday.

Wednesday: The Astros conclude their West Coast swing with a 2:37 pm matchup with the Athletics. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 2:00 pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: No live events scheduled.

Friday: The Astros return home for the first time in the second half hosting the National League West-leading Dodgers. Space City Home Network begins the pregame show at 6:30 pm, leading into the 7:10 pm first pitch. The game will also be seen on Apple TV+.

Saturday: In the middle game of the series, the Astros and Dodgers begin at 6:10 pm. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 5:30 pm with the pregame show.