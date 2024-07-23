BERYL’S LESSONS: WHAT WE LEARNED, HOW WE ADAPT

By Haskell Moore Contributing Writer

On July 8, 2024, Hurricane Beryl made landfall around Matagorda, Texas, as a relatively small Category 1 hurricane. Experts are estimating the economic losses to be around $4.6 billion for Texas. Even worse, at least 18 people died, with ten of those fatalities caused by power outages. If there is a bright side to this calamity, it is that Hurricane Beryl was a minimal hurricane, which puts it at the bottom of the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. If it had been a Category 2 hurricane, with sustained winds ranging from 96-110 MPH, the damage would probably be around ten to twenty-one times worse. For all practical purposes, it was a wake-up call and a chance for a dress rehearsal in case a stronger storm hits the Houston-Galveston area. The other important takeaway from this is a reminder that even a low-end hurricane can cause considerable chaos and economic impact to a very large region. All hurricanes can bring death and destruction, and every one should be a cause for concern and thorough preparation.

Use the Forecast Cone as a General Guide

Like other weather forecasts, the longer the timeframe, the greater the margin of error. When looking at a forecasted hurricane track five days out, the margin of error is around 150 statute miles. At three days, the margin of error decreases to around 70 miles, which is a much more realistic number to use for planning. It’s also important not to focus on the center line in the forecast cone since the odds are about equal that the hurricane could hit anywhere inside the cone. Keep in mind that hazardous conditions can extend outside the cone, so when viewing the forecast cone issued by the National Hurricane Center, don’t think that because your location is outside the center line you won’t be impacted. Any time you see a storm coming in your general proximity, you need to start your long-range planning by reviewing your checklists, gathering supplies, and preparing your home and vehicles.

Expect to Lose Power and Plan Accordingly

Estimates range from two to three million homes in the Houston-Galveston region lost power during Beryl. This should come as no surprise since nearly one million homes and businesses in the Houston area lost power during the May derecho storm event. Therefore, when you think “hurricane,” you should also think “power outage,” and plan for ways to get through the outage as safely and comfortably as possible.

For those who have chronic health conditions, evacuating inland may be a safer option. If you are young and healthy, a power outage may be frustrating and highly inconvenient. For people who take insulin or other medications that require refrigeration, or those who require advanced medical intervention such as dialysis, a power outage can turn into a life-threatening situation. In those cases, being out of the path of a hurricane may not only be a good idea but also one that can save a life.

If you opt to purchase a generator, do so well in advance of an approaching hurricane. You should calculate how large a generator you actually need as opposed to just buying the first one you see. Then, you can match your electrical demand to the appropriately sized generator, save money on the purchase price, and lessen the amount of fuel required. Though running the whole-house air conditioner is the ultimate in comfort, you can probably get by with a small window unit in the master bedroom that can be powered by a much smaller generator. The kids may have to camp out on the floor, but at least there will be a place to cool off during the day, and to sleep comfortably at night. Be sure to factor in capacity for other important conveniences, such as the microwave, refrigerator, and lighting. However, you might be able to get by with a smaller generator by not using multiple high-current devices, such as the microwave and air conditioner simultaneously.

A generator is a big investment, especially in these economically challenging times. For those on a tight budget, a battery-powered camping fan can at least move the air around and bring a bit of relief. LED area lights can keep the home illuminated for normal household activities. Keeping the shades and/or curtains closed during the day can keep out the sunlight that tends to warm up the house. Finally, check your local news sources for cooling centers that may be open in your area where you can go for a few hours to get a break from the heat.

Of course, when the power goes out, the Internet and cellular service are often unavailable as well. You should have plenty of low-tech entertainment for your family to keep everyone occupied during the outage. Card or board games, arts and crafts, coloring books, and other non-Internet based forms of entertainment may help the children, and their parents, from going stir-crazy until the power is restored.

To cool off during the day, a cold shower can bring welcome relief. During the long outage at our home after Hurricane Alicia (’83), we discovered our local gym still had power, so we’d go there after work to get refreshed and take a nice, long shower.



Staying Safe: Watch Out for Heat Stroke and Accidents

There were several deaths in the wake of Beryl, including some who succumbed to hyperthermia. Heat stroke while preparing for a hurricane, and afterward when performing home repair and cleanup, is a very real possibility. When working outdoors, be sure to stay well hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade. Learn the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, watch for symptoms, and take either of these conditions seriously. Heat stroke, where the body’s core temperature rises above 104 F, can be fatal. Speaking of working outdoors, be sure to apply adequate sunscreen and reapply it periodically according to the product’s instructions. It’s also typical for the area to be inundated with mosquitoes after a hurricane, so it’s wise to have a good supply of mosquito repellent on hand during hurricane season.

Falls from a ladder can also often result in serious injury or death. I remember back in 2008, right before the arrival of Hurricane Ike, hearing numerous calls on my scanner for EMS due to falls from ladders. Many of these accidents could have been avoided by having your trees professionally trimmed at the beginning of the season. Yes, these services can be pricey, but given the potentially serious injuries from either falls or chainsaw accidents, it’s money well spent.



Get Your Supplies Early

After 47 years in Houston, I now live 140 miles inland, safe from all but the most determined hurricanes. However, I still stay in touch via social media and email with many of my friends along the Gulf coast. I was quite stunned at how many shared that they had failed to get food, water, medications, fuel, and other essential supplies before Hurricane Beryl arrived. I’ve taught hurricane preparedness since 2005 to thousands of people, and I’m still amazed at the high percentage who procrastinate this important activity until the shelves are bare and the lines are out the door at the local stores. I strongly advise those living in hurricane vulnerable zones to start stocking up on essentials in May before hurricane season begins. When you go shopping, instead of picking up a week’s worth of non-perishable foods, get ten days’ worth—or whatever is in your budget—and put those products in your normal rotation. Over time, you can have a couple of weeks of spare food on hand so you don’t have to rush out to the store on a massive shopping spree at the last minute before a hurricane. Do the same with batteries, flashlights, water, soft drinks, and other items that tend to fly off the shelf in the days before a hurricane’s arrival. Then, when hurricane season is over, you can skip a trip or two to the store and use the items out of the pantry before they expire.

Test Everything

After many of my seminars, I’ve had participants share with me how they’ve been severely impacted because they failed to test their equipment before the arrival of a storm. For example, defective flashlights, incorrect batteries, a missing remote control that rendered a portable air conditioner unusable, or buying an expensive generator but only enough gas cans to last for a day are common issues. And just when I think I’ve heard them all, someone comes up with something totally new! So please, test all your hurricane gear before you need it to know how it works and that it functions as required. This is especially true for generators, where my list of horror stories is about a mile long, most of which could have been avoided by reading the manual!

Don’t Let Your Guard Down

Statistically, the Houston-Galveston region shouldn’t experience another hurricane for about seven years. Unfortunately, hurricanes don’t pay attention to statistics. Whenever the conditions are right for formation, a hurricane is going to form and go wherever the steering currents take it. For example, in 2020, Hurricanes Laura and Delta struck just east of Cameron, Louisiana, just one month and twelve miles apart. And not only do you have to be concerned about hurricanes, but tropical storms and even local floods can be just as devastating. Tropical Storm Allison in 2001 resulted in 23 deaths and over $5 billion in damage. Based on the experts’ predictions that the conditions are perfect for this to be a hyperactive season, those in regions vulnerable to hurricanes should check the tropical weather frequently, and begin their preparations as soon as possible.