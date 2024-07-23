Clear Creek baseball standout Caden Schindler was one of the stars of the recent Prep Baseball Texas showcase. The incoming senior displayed his speed, defence and arm as he further established himself as one of the state’s top players for the 2025 season.
Clear Creek baseball standout Caden Schindler
41
Clear Creek baseball standout Caden Schindler was one of the stars of the recent Prep Baseball Texas showcase. The incoming senior displayed his speed, defence and arm as he further established himself as one of the state’s top players for the 2025 season.
Clear Creek baseball standout Caden Schindler was one of the stars of the recent Prep Baseball Texas showcase. The incoming senior displayed his speed, defence and arm as he further established himself as one of the state’s top players for the 2025 season.