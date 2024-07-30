Greetings from the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association. 

The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association Board of Directors will meet at the Tremont House in Galveston on Tuesday, August 6 at 9:00 a.m. CT. The Board is expected to consider the Association’s statutorily required annual rate filing for 2025 policies. The meeting agenda is available on TWIA’s website.

All meetings of the TWIA Board of Directors are open to the public. Members of the public are invited to provide public comment at the Tremont House Hotel in Galveston or virtually via Zoom. The meeting will also be live-streamed on YouTube. More details on the public comment options for the meeting can be found below.

Rate Filing Decision

TWIA’s 2024 Rate Adequacy Analysis, prepared by the Association’s actuarial staff, indicates that TWIA’s current rates are inadequate by 38 percent for residential coverage and 45 percent for commercial coverage. The Board’s Actuarial & Underwriting Committee met on July 15 and voted to recommend an increase of 10% for 2025 residential and commercial policies.



The TWIA Board will consider the analysis, the Committee’s recommendation, and stakeholder feedback when voting to decide the content of the Association’s annual required rate filing. A rate filing that includes any increase in rates requires a two-thirds vote of the Board and is subject to approval by the Commissioner of Insurance. A timeline of TWIA’s 2024 annual rate filing consideration process is available.



Biennial Report to the Legislature

The Board will also consider the recommendations of its Legislative & External Affairs Committee for the Board’s Biennial Report to the Texas Legislature. The Biennial Report must be submitted to the Legislature in the year before a legislative session. By statute, the report must include:

Any proposed changes in the laws relating to the regulation of TWIA,

A statement of the reasons for the changes, and

Any information regarding TWIA operations or procedures that is requested by the Texas Department of Insurance to be addressed in the report.

Other Business

Departmental updates on the Association’s response to Hurricane Beryl.

The Association’s required annual maximum limits of liability filing with the Texas Department of Insurance.

Review of contracts for catastrophe modeling, auditors, and accountants for 2024, and authorization of non-audit services.

Public Participation and Comment

TWIA is providing three methods for stakeholders to provide public comment to the Board of Directors:



1) Written Public Comment

Members of the public are invited to submit written comments via email at PublicComment@TWIA.org. Interested parties are encouraged to submit comments by noon on Friday, August 2, to enable the Board to receive and review them before the August 6 meeting. TWIA staff will provide the Board with all written comments regardless of when they are received.



Written comments submitted to TWIA are subject to the Texas Public Information Act. TWIA will post public comments received, with personally identifiable information redacted, at the bottom of this web post.



2) Virtual Verbal Public Comment via Zoom

Individuals wishing to make verbal public comment remotely during the meeting must register and log into the meeting via Zoom on a computer, tablet, smartphone, or telephone. Please make sure you have the latest version of Zoom on your device before joining the meeting. Learn how to update to the latest version of Zoom here.



You can register to attend the meeting via Zoom.

After registering for the meeting, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to join the meeting from your preferred device.

This method of comment is audio only (no video).

3) In-Person Verbal Public Comment at the Tremont House Hotel

Individuals wishing to make in-person verbal public comment must attend the Board meeting at the Tremont House Hotel in Galveston. TWIA staff will facilitate the public comment process.



The full address of the meeting location is:



Tremont House

2300 Ship Mechanic Row St

Galveston, TX 77550



The meeting materials and archived recording for the meeting will be added to our Meeting Library after the meeting.



If you have any questions, please contact me or my colleague, Aaron Taylor.

