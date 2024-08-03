Lamar University’s volleyball team added Dickinson High School grad Addison Stanley to its 2024 roster. Stanley was a three-time defensive MVP and All-District 24-6A after recording 1,395 digs and 112 aces in her three seasons on varsity.
Dickinson High School grad Addison Stanley
