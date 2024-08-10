College of the Mainland Launches New Culinary Arts Program

(Texas City, Texas) — College of the Mainland (COM) is pleased to announce the launch of its Culinary Arts program beginning Fall 2024. Tailored for individuals with a passion for cooking and a desire to excel in the culinary world, the comprehensive Culinary Professional Cook Certificate and Associate of Applied Science (AAS) offers a focused training designed to prepare students for success in this dynamic and rewarding field.

Whether a prospective student wants to enhance their personal culinary skills or pursue a career in the culinary industry, COM’s Culinary Arts program provides hands-on experience and expert instruction to prepare students for success in the evolving industry. Students will delve into a curriculum that covers everything from fundamental techniques to advanced culinary trends, ensuring they are well-equipped for various culinary pathways.

Program features include:

· Hands-on and personalized instruction with small class sizes

· State-of-the-art facilities equipped with professional-grade food service equipment

· Practical, hands-on culinary training guided by faculty with both industry and teaching experience

In preparation for the program’s launch, a virtual information session will be offered for individuals interested in learning more.

· Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024

· Time: 5 p.m.

· Location: Virtual via Microsoft Teams

· RSVP: www.addevent.com/event/MV22323629

For more information about COM’s Culinary Arts program, visit www.com.edu/academics/culinary/.

