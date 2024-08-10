Home Education College of the Mainland Launches New Culinary Arts Program
Education

College of the Mainland Launches New Culinary Arts Program

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

(Texas City, Texas) — College of the Mainland (COM) is pleased to announce the launch of its Culinary Arts program beginning Fall 2024. Tailored for individuals with a passion for cooking and a desire to excel in the culinary world, the comprehensive Culinary Professional Cook Certificate and Associate of Applied Science (AAS) offers a focused training designed to prepare students for success in this dynamic and rewarding field.

Whether a prospective student wants to enhance their personal culinary skills or pursue a career in the culinary industry, COM’s Culinary Arts program provides hands-on experience and expert instruction to prepare students for success in the evolving industry. Students will delve into a curriculum that covers everything from fundamental techniques to advanced culinary trends, ensuring they are well-equipped for various culinary pathways.

Program features include:

·         Hands-on and personalized instruction with small class sizes

·         State-of-the-art facilities equipped with professional-grade food service equipment

·         Practical, hands-on culinary training guided by faculty with both industry and teaching experience

In preparation for the program’s launch, a virtual information session will be offered for individuals interested in learning more.

·         Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024

·         Time: 5 p.m.

·         Location: Virtual via Microsoft Teams

·         RSVP: www.addevent.com/event/MV22323629

For more information about COM’s Culinary Arts program, visit www.com.edu/academics/culinary/.

College of the Mainland is a learning-centered, comprehensive community college dedicated to student success and the intellectual and economic prosperity of the diverse communities we serve. Taxing districts include the independent school districts of Dickinson, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Texas City/La Marque.  Its service area includes League City, Friendswood, Kemah, Bacliff and San Leon.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

AUGUST LIBRARY EVENTS

Galveston College Health Sciences Education Center Dedication Ceremony

MOORE MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY AUGUST EVENTS

DISD Welcomes New Superintendent, Dr. Rebecca Brown

Exciting Staff Organization At Hitchcock ISD

Around The Area

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close