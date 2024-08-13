La Marque alum Sallahadin Allah (first, far left) poses with the rest of the Oregon State University running backs as the Beavers start fall practice. Allah begins his freshman season at Oregon State after he committed to the program in February. The Beavers begin the 2024 season against Idaho State on August 31.
